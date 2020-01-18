'Seduce Someone In 4 Words' Trend Triggers Twitter Memes And Laughter Fest

Twitter has been known for its bizarre and hilarious trends. Recently, another trend captured netizens attention which asked people to simply seduce someone in four words.
Since it started trending two days ago, netizens have gone wild, creating many hilarious memes and jokes. One would expect the replies to be full of innuendo. However, most netizens have come up with replies which are hysterical, ‘suitable for work’, and wholesome.
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Erika spelled correctly- ❤️💕❤️💕 (@noregretsejf71) January 17, 2020
Rich, dark, chocolate cake pic.twitter.com/xgQTE0Rk2y
i want biryani rightnow😋🤤🤤😋😋— umaira abbasi (@uuummiified46) January 16, 2020
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/YQ1DmF2Bo9
I am Hrithik's PR#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/wVEHuwkNDe— Ƙᥲᑲír Ⲙᥲѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 16, 2020
I Play Pokemon GO #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Alfindeol (@Alfindeol) January 16, 2020
Many big corporations with social media presences like Netflix India, Swiggy, and Penguin India have also joined in on the fun.
Your address or mine?#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) January 16, 2020
Original, peer-reviewed research. #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/NxggRKzoNp— Georgi Makin (@GeorgiMakin) January 16, 2020
All episodes now streaming.#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020
‘Let's go book shopping.’ #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords pic.twitter.com/funRlqbfsU— Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) January 16, 2020
Even sports teams got in on the craze.
#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 16, 2020
Tuhannu ki pasand hai? 😛#SaddaPunjab
Read: This Twitter Trend On Renaming Hollywood Films Will Leave You In Splits
Read: Selena Gomez And Tarak Mehta's Jethalal Are Similar? Twitter Hilariously Shows How
Few days ago, Twitter had been ablaze with an extremely hilarious trend where users have to add any single word to the titles of films. This trend generated social media attention as many users participated in the challenge to rename some of the classic and cult Hollywood films. Netizens ran wild with the trend and came up with some extremely silly and absolutely hilarious movie names.
Batman Begins Therapy #AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun pic.twitter.com/UvesaFgXLO— Rob Cook (@NoobyTuesday) December 1, 2019
#AddOneWordToMakeAFilmMoreFun— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 30, 2019
Schindler's Bucket List
The Devil Wears Discount Prada— SaraY (@serenitynow2016) December 1, 2019
Read: Twitter CEO Seeks Suggestion From Elon Musk, Tesla Founder Replies
Read: Walmart Apologises For Insensitive Twitter Post On 'Fast And Furious' Actor Paul Walker