'Seduce Someone In 4 Words' Trend Triggers Twitter Memes And Laughter Fest

Twitter has been known for its bizarre and hilarious trends. Recently, another trend captured netizens attention which asked people to simply seduce someone in four words.

Since it started trending two days ago, netizens have gone wild, creating many hilarious memes and jokes. One would expect the replies to be full of innuendo. However, most netizens have come up with replies which are hysterical, ‘suitable for work’, and wholesome.

I Play Pokemon GO #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — Alfindeol (@Alfindeol) January 16, 2020

Many big corporations with social media presences like Netflix India, Swiggy, and Penguin India have also joined in on the fun.

All episodes now streaming.#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 16, 2020

Even sports teams got in on the craze.

'Add One Word to Make a Film More Fun'

Few days ago, Twitter had been ablaze with an extremely hilarious trend where users have to add any single word to the titles of films. This trend generated social media attention as many users participated in the challenge to rename some of the classic and cult Hollywood films. Netizens ran wild with the trend and came up with some extremely silly and absolutely hilarious movie names.

The Devil Wears Discount Prada — SaraY (@serenitynow2016) December 1, 2019

