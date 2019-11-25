Mohammed Shami's Witty Post Featuring Hit Film '3 Idiots' Breaks The Internet

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday where he referred to the national side's pace trio which includes Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and himself as hunters who hunt in a pack. His post features the poster of the Bollywood superhit film '3 Idiots' in which he has called the trio '3 hunters'.

Mohammed Shami: Latest Instagram post

Indian pacers have been a force to reckon with since the start of January 2018 as they have taken more wickets at a better average or a lower strike-rate than other fast bowlers around the world. In 22 matches, the fast bowling group has bagged 274 wickets at an average of 20.74 and a strike-rate of 41.8. Shami himself has taken 80 wickets at an average of 22.72. Ishant has claimed 66 of them at an average of 19.43 followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who has 62 wickets to his name in just 12 Test matches at an average of 19.24.

Umesh Yadav, on the other hand, has been sensational as the Vidarbha fast bowler has grabbed 38 wickets at home since 2018 at an average of 13.86, which is the best among all the pacers.

So it is hard for a die-hard cricket fan anywhere in the world to disagree with Shami's post on Instagram where he posted a collage of the trio with that of ‘3 Idiots’, captioning Ishant, Umesh Yadav and himself as “3 Hunters”.

Meanwhile, India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first-ever Day-Night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row. With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152 for six on Day 3 and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities. India took no time in completing the job as they required less than 50 minutes on the third day to register their fourth straight innings victory, becoming the first team ever in the history of the game to achieve the feat.

