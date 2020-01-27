Slipknot Invites 5-year-old Drummer To Live Gig After He Becomes Internet Sensation

A 5-year-old enthusiastic drummer lived his dream when he was invited by one of his favourite bands, 'Slipknot' on stage on January 25. Caleb Hayes, who has been drumming since he was a two-year-old became an internet sensation when his video of air-drumming at the same band's gig in Newcastle went viral. The band members who were impressed by the young boy's skills extended their invite for Caleb in Birmingham gig. Slipknot not only gave VIP tickets to the 5-year-old but greeted his entire family. The band's drummer, Jay Weinberg also posted pictures with the kid on Twitter.

It was such a blast inviting this young shredder Caleb to last night’s show in Birmingham. Ready to throw down on his new @SJCdrums snare and Foundation double pedal!! 🔥🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/pJJTVTquNh — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 25, 2020

Following the gig, the boy's mother, Kim Hayes also thanked the band for 'inspiring' her son and proving an 'unforgettable experience'. While talking to an international media outlet, Kim admitted that it was an incredible night for Caleb. The 5-year-old also met the band members backstage and Kim also applauded Slipknot's drummer for allowing Caleb to play his SJC drum kit and for showing around the stage. Kim also reportedly elaborated how music is Caleb's passion and also has a set up of drums so that he can play whenever he wants.

Yesterday was the most amazing experience for Caleb! We can’t thank @jayweinbergdrum @slipknot @SJCdrums enough for the whole experience! Dreams definitely came true yesterday & memories that will last forever 💙🥁🤘🏼 https://t.co/XtG4nddJSG — Caleb H Drummer (@h_drummer) January 25, 2020

Coolest picture on the planet right now🤘🏼 Dreams came true yesterday for this little 5 year old! @slipknot @jayweinbergdrum https://t.co/e04qg6U3GV — Caleb H Drummer (@h_drummer) January 25, 2020

The kid's viral video

The video was posted by a Twitter user on January 18 which showed Caleb pretending to play the drums at a Slipknot gig and 'did not miss a beat'. The short clip bagged nearly four lakh likes and more than 76 thousand retweets with people all around the world applauding the boy's talent along with Jay Weinberg who called the five-year-old as 'my man'.

This little kid is 5 years old, didn’t miss a beat all night. So sick! pic.twitter.com/RU2GJWdVPJ — Ronnie Young (@RJDivine) January 18, 2020

