The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Slipknot Invites 5-year-old Drummer To Live Gig After He Becomes Internet Sensation

Rest of the World News

A 5-year-old enthusiastic drummer lived his dream when he was invited by one of his favourite bands, 'Slipknot' on stage after he becomes an internet sensation.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Slipknot

A 5-year-old enthusiastic drummer lived his dream when he was invited by one of his favourite bands, 'Slipknot' on stage on January 25. Caleb Hayes, who has been drumming since he was a two-year-old became an internet sensation when his video of air-drumming at the same band's gig in Newcastle went viral. The band members who were impressed by the young boy's skills extended their invite for Caleb in Birmingham gig. Slipknot not only gave VIP tickets to the 5-year-old but greeted his entire family. The band's drummer, Jay Weinberg also posted pictures with the kid on Twitter. 

Read - Republic Day: 6-yr-old Guinness Fame Drummer Devaagyh Dixit Plays Marvy Beats

Following the gig, the boy's mother, Kim Hayes also thanked the band for 'inspiring' her son and proving an 'unforgettable experience'. While talking to an international media outlet, Kim admitted that it was an incredible night for Caleb. The 5-year-old also met the band members backstage and Kim also applauded Slipknot's drummer for allowing Caleb to play his SJC drum kit and for showing around the stage. Kim also reportedly elaborated how music is Caleb's passion and also has a set up of drums so that he can play whenever he wants. 

Read - Neil Peart, Drummer For Influential Rockers Rush, Dead At 67

The kid's viral video

The video was posted by a Twitter user on January 18 which showed Caleb pretending to play the drums at a Slipknot gig and 'did not miss a beat'. The short clip bagged nearly four lakh likes and more than 76 thousand retweets with people all around the world applauding the boy's talent along with Jay Weinberg who called the five-year-old as 'my man'. 

Read - Karan Wahi's Passion For Drumming Remains Fresh Even After 17 Years; See Picture

Read - Things To Do In Bodrum And Izmir When Exploring Off-beat Locales In Turkey

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA