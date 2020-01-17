'Lord Of The Rings' Author JRR Tolkien's Son Christopher Dies At 95

The Tolkien Society on January 16 announced the death of Christopher Tolkien, the son of The Lord Of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien. Christopher was 95-years-old and was his father's literary executor. He had also edited much of the author's work published posthumously back in 1973.

Tolkien Society's Chair, Shaun Gunner said in a statement, “Christopher’s commitment to his father’s works have seen dozens of publications released, and his own work as an academic in Oxford demonstrates his ability and skill as a scholar. Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us 'The Silmarillion', 'The Children of Húrin', 'The History of Middle-earth' series and many others. We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed”.

Christopher was born in Leed, United Kingdom, on November 21, 1924, and after a childhood in Oxford, he joined the Royal Air Force during the Second World War after which he was stationed to South Africa. According to the Tolkien Society, he was an accomplished academic in his own right and was a lecturer on Old and Middle English as well as Old Icelandic at the University of Oxford. Christopher had also worked on his father's manuscripts and helped publish 'The Silmarillion', which chronicles the origins of Middle-earth and its people. He continued to edit his father's unpublished material as recently as 2018 with 'The Fall of Gondolin'.

'Window into Tolkien's creative process'

The statement of Tolkien Society read, “Tolkien studies would never be what it is today without Christopher Tolkien’s contribution. He revealed his father’s grand vision of rich and complex mythology. He gave us a window into Tolkien’s creative process. He also provided scholarly commentary that enriched our understanding of Middle-earth. He was Middle-earth’s cartographer and first scholar”.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the publisher HarperCollins said that the 95-year-old was devoted curator of his father's work and the timeless and ongoing popularity of the world that J.R.R Tolkien created. The publishing house further said that Christopher was the most charming men, a true gentleman and it was honour and privilege to know and work with him.

