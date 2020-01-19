South African Man Set To Break 'pole Sitting' Record By Sitting In Barrel

A South African man is set to break the Guinness World Record for sitting in a barrel suspended 25 metres above the ground. Vernon Kruger has been sitting in the barrel for more than two months to break his own record set more than two decades ago. The 52-year old registered the Guinness World Record in 1997 for sitting in the barrel for 64 days. Kruger, who works as a diver, reportedly finds difficult to sleep in the barrel and he has to lie in a foetal position to curl up in the small space.

Kruger's ‘temporary home’ is reportedly set up in Dullstroom town in Mpumalanga province of South Africa which is equipped with a drainage system. The South African is surviving on food hoisted up by his team and washes twice a week in a small basin.

During a vacation on an island, Kruger got a dare from his friends to break a record for sitting in a tree but discovered that someone has already broken that record by sitting for 28 days. He had to scrap that idea and then one of his friends suggested record for “pole sitting” which was held by a person by sitting for 54 days.

Kruger sat for 64 days on the pole and broke the record but decided to take up the challenge to break in own record 22 years later. He reportedly admitted that it does get a bit frustrating sitting in the barrel as he has to depend on others for almost everything.

World’s shortest man dies

Another Guinness World Record holder, world’s shortest man, died at the age of 27 on January 17 in Nepal. Khagendra Thapa Magar was born on October 14, 1992, and was 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) tall when measured at Fewa City Hospital in Pohkara, Nepal, in 2010. He made his first appearance in the Guinness World Record 2011 book, alongside Jyoti Amge, the shortest teenager (female) living.

(With inputs from agencies)