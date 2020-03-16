Army Specialists In Spain Spray Disinfectant In Train Stations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As Spain begins to take measures against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, specialists from the army were spotted on March 15 disinfecting train stations. Spain has begun to clamp down in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic. The death toll in Spain has doubled overnight and now stands at 294.

Social gatherings banned

People in Spain have been forced inside their homes by law since March 14. Spain has quickly become Europe's second-worst affected country due to the outbreak. The total number of reported coronavirus cases are 7,888. Schools across the country have been closed and social gatherings have been banned.

According to reports, Ford Motor Co announced that it will be closing its factory in Valencia for one week starting March 16. The decision comes after three of its employees tested positive for the virus. The plant employs almost 7,000 people and is one of ford's largest outside the United States.

On March 15, Volkswagen also announced that it would be closing its plant in the northern region of Navarra. The reason why the plant was being shut was because of draconian safety measures that were making it hard for them to staff their factory. Public spaces in Spain, from city streets to beaches have been left empty. As per reports the police were fining cyclists that were out cycling.

Britain has also issued an advisory on March 15 asking all citizens to refrain from travel to Spain. The death toll from the deadly coronavirus globally has crossed 6,500. Over 1,70,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Italy that has become the epicentre of the virus in Europe has reported a total of 24,747 cases.

The Spanish government on March 14, had confirmed that Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was tested positive for coronavirus. The Spanish Prime Minister’s office also confirmed that both were doing fine. The announcement came hours after Spain announced that it has imposed a near-total lockdown in order to tackle the escalating cases of coronavirus and contain it.

Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections of any European country, after Italy — overtaking the larger nations of France and Germany. Two Minister of Sanchez’s cabinet tested also positive for coronavirus on March 12. Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero tested positive for the virus. She was quarantined along with her partner, Deputy Prime Minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.

