Spain Flattens Coronavirus Curve, Records Lowest Death Toll For Fourth Consecutive Day

Spain has reportedly witnessed the fourth consecutive day of the death toll decline. With at least 13,169 deaths recorded since the outbreak, the second worst-Coronavirus hit country reported a fall in the number of deaths from Coronavirus to 637 and a dip in the newer cases of infections, confirmed media reports. Over 3,386 have been tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, Spain's health-emergency deputy head, Maria Jose Rallo, told the local media outlet that the overall surge in the fatalities has reduced from the trend observed in the past weeks. The rate had dipped from 20 per cent observed one-week ago, she added. The latest figures show that the upsurge of newer cases had slowed to 3%, according to an official tally. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, said in a press conference that his government was extending the lockdown measure until April 25, restricting all non-essential movements in one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns. All public facilities suspended operation, and assembly of people was strictly prohibited, following the announcement.

"Hope" for the US

Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, warned against complacency speaking at a news conference in Madrid. "It's not over yet, far from it," Illa said. Illa did not give out the details on the scale back of measures. He, however, said that containment measures would be “gradually eased” in phases. "Now we need to face the second stage which is the moment of transition and descaling, the government in Spain is already working on this,” he said at the conference.

Deborah Brinx, an American diplomat of global health, and a leading member of the US task force to combat COVID-19, reportedly cited the declining cases in Italy and Spain as “hope” for the United States. In Italy, the data from the civil protection service projected a daily spike of officially registered cases of COVID-19 dip to a new low of just 4 percent, as per an agency report.

(With Agency Inputs)