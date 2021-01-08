How To Signal The Coral Buddies In Fortnite? Where Are The Coral Buddies In Fortnite?

Fortnite has finally entered Week 6 of Chapter 2, Season 5, bringing a whole new set of Fortnite weekly challenges for fans to complete. Most of the challenges available this week are pretty easy to complete; however, a few of these tasks can be quite confusing. This is especially true for one which requires players to signal the Coral Buddies. This needs to be done at three times; however, it can be difficult for players to reach the exact spots. So, let us quickly walk you through the Coral Buddies location in Fortnite and guide you on how to complete the challenge.

Also Read | Michael Jackson Skin In Fortnite: Can You Purchase The Skin From Fortnite Item Shop?

Where are the Coral Buddies in Fortnite?

To start the challenge, you will need to make your way to the Coral Castle. There are three different locations at this POI where you can find the Coral Buddies.

Also Read | What Is K/D In Fortnite? How To Check Your K/D And Compare With Friends?

How to signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite?

For the first location, you need to visit the northern part of this named POI. Just land on a small patch of land where you will find a rock that has a purple coral on top of it. As you approach the rock, you should see a Coral Buddy which needs to be signalled. Once signalled, it will open up, indicating that you can move on to the next one. The next two Coral Buddies can be found down south of Coral Castle.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: List Of All Challenges You Can Complete Right Now

The second one can be found next to the huge purple coral at the location. Signal the Coral Buddy and proceed to the third one. For the last Coral Buddy, you need to head slightly towards the southeast on the map. The spot is right on the edge of the island close to the waterfall. For the exact Coral Buddies location, you can check out the video embedded below.

Players can complete the Fortnite Week 6 challenges to level up the new season Battle Pass and boost XP. Fortnite Season 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms.

Also Read | Fortnite Athleisure Assassin Skin Is Back In Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Image credits: Tabor Hill | YouTube