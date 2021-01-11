Fortnite Spot The Difference Answers For Each Level And Island Code

Fortnite has been one of the most popular free to play games released by Epic Games. Currently, its players have been asking about Spot The Difference answers and Spot The Difference code. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite Spot The Difference.

Fortnite Spot the Difference answers and code

Fortnite players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. They are currently trying to figure out Spot The Difference answers and are asking questions like what is Spot The Difference code? This is all because makers have released the new Creative mode map for all its players. We have listed all the information we had about the same. Along with that, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer that might answer your questions including Spot The Difference answers and are asking questions like what is Spot The Difference code? Read more to know about Fortnite Spot The Difference answers and island code.

Fortnite makers have recently released a new creative code for the map created by MSEYMOUR7. The players have been asking a lot of questions related to this level. The island code for Spot The Difference is 4074-0628-6319. Players will need this Spot The Difference code in order to access this creative map. Apart from this, we have also listed Spot The Difference answers for you right here. Read more to know about Spot The Difference answers for each level.

Level 1

The canoe on the roof.

The tent to the right.

The fish inside the cabin.

The board on the left.

The chair in front of the cabin.

The woods on the ground in front of the cabin.

The bench to the right of the bear.

Level 2

The teddy bear in the boat off to the right.

The float on the dock in front of the little outhouse.

The lunette to the right of the outhouse.

The lampion on the left side of the outhouse.

The fish on the roof of the large shack.

The chicken hanging just below that to the left.

Level 3

The fish on the left that's in the very front of the scene.

The small "no" sign on the right.

The wood on the small structure to the left of the sign.

The teddy bear in the window of the water tower.

The fishing barrel on the ground to the left of the water tower ladder.

The plant under the clothesline to the left.

The box on the dock in front of the water tower.

Level 4

The letters on the "Boats for Rent" sign.

The white beach umbrella to the left of the sign.

The marshmallow on the stick of the display of bears sitting by the fire on the right.

The teddy bear on the left side of the Softeez stand.

The seller head on the right side of the stand.

The Bird Wings on the back wall

The missing coconut to the right of the SofDeez sign.

Level 5

The pipe valve at the top of the display.

The toilet on the ground to the left.

The floodlight above the toilet.

The blue jelly on the pipe above the floodlight.

The purple jelly on the right side.

The shiny stone above the purple jelly.

Another shiny stone just below the pipe valve.

Go through the Spot the Difference door and enter the code 3-7-9 on the panel.

Secret Level

The light beam below the UFO.

The spare tire just below the light beam.

The asteroid behind the UFO.

The space block next to the tiny telescope on the left.

The tank in the front of the display to the left.

The lights inside the drum of the tank.

Antenna on top of the tank.

