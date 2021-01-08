Blow Up Fishing Holes In Fortnite: Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point is attempting to satisfy the players just like the incredibly fun season 4. This new season carries new characters to the game as bounty trackers. The bounty hunters have been called from various gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Alongside this, the players are being treated with numerous missions and challenges to finish in Fortnite Island. Players are asking how to blow up Fishing Holes in Fortnite.

How to Blow up Fishing Holes in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are back and this time around the players have been asked to complete some peculiar challenges to get their dose of extra XP. This Fortnite Weekly Challenge will need the players to turn towards the water bodies of Fortnite Island as they need to go around blowing up fishing holes in Sharky Shell, Lazy Lake, and many other locations. For this challenge, the players need to Blow up 3 fishing holes at Sharky Shell, Lazy Lake, Lake Canoe, and Flopper Pond.

To Blow up a fishing hole, the player can’t just simply shoot it and expect it to explode, the players will need some extra firepower to complete this task. Players will be can use grenades or rocket launchers to do the job, but the best and fastest way to complete this challenge is for the players to find a motorboat. This will allow the players to travel the waterways and also the main bonus of the motorboat is that it has an unlimited supply of rockets at the player's disposal. The Motorboat will be really helpful to complete this challenge in the fastest manner.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

The Latest Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the newest Fortnite Weekly Challenges below:

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)

Destroy Motorboats (3)

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)

Catch Fish (7)

Signal Coral Buddies in Fortnite (1)

Destroy Boats (7)

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)

Get Headshots (100)

