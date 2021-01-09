Fortnite Bragging Rights Tournament January 2021 Schedule And Rewards

Fortnite Season 5 has given the battle royale fans plenty to digest with the introduction of daily quests, new skins, weapons and a lot more. While fans can complete plenty of new challenges every week, Epic Games is looking to make things much more exciting for the fans by introducing competitive events for the year 2021. The gaming company has revealed that they are bringing a new tournament series to the game which has been titled the "Bragging Rights".

Also Read | Fortnite Dua Lipa Emote Now Available In The Item Shop; Here's How Much It Costs

Fortnite Bragging Rights series

The Bragging Rights tournaments in Fortnite will be taking place on Fridays every week. Epic Games has confirmed that the tournament will be split by platform, where every player on a participating team should be on the same platform. So, if you are playing the tournament on a PC, your teammates should also join through PC.

Also Read | Michael Jackson Skin In Fortnite: Can You Purchase The Skin From Fortnite Item Shop?

How to participate in Fortnite Bragging Rights tournament?

Fortnite fans who are looking to participate in the Fortnite Bragging Rights tournament can easily join in on any of their gaming devices. All you need to do is launch the game and navigate to the 'Competitive' tab. From here, you can participate in the series along with your friends. Luckily, the game doesn't require you to have a certain skill to participate in the tournament.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: List Of All Challenges You Can Complete Right Now

Fortnite Bragging Rights schedule

Fortnite developers have announced the Fortnite Bragging Rights schedule for the month of January 2021. You can check out the complete schedule below:

Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament 1: January 8, 2021

Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament 2: January 15, 2021

Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament 3: January 22, 2021

Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament 4: January 29, 2021

The Fortnite Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournaments will start on the above dates at 16:00 GMT.

Fortnite Bragging Rights prizes

Epic Games has confirmed in an official blog post that the winners of Friday Nite Bragging Rights tournament will receive special shouts from @FNCompetitive each week in the form of rewards.

Fortnite is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read | How To Signal The Coral Buddies In Fortnite? Where Are The Coral Buddies In Fortnite?

Image credits: Epic Games