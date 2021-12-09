India’s first Chief of Defence of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat’s cremation on Friday will be attended by top army officials of neighbouring countries. Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan will send their senior military officials to pay respect to Gen Rawat. It is said that Sri Lanka will send Chief of Defence Staff & Commander of the Army, Gen Shavendra Silva.

It is worth mentioning that Gen Bipin Rawat as the Indian army chief was conferred as the honourary general of the Nepalese Army. Additionally, he was also made the honorary General of the Nepal Army in 2017 at a special ceremony that took place at the Nepalese President’s residence. The Indian and Nepali armies confer honorary ranks to each other’s chiefs indicating close ties between both neighbours.

For CDS Rawat’s cremation in New Delhi, while Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan will send their top military officials, envoys of foreign missions based in Delhi will also be representing their countries. The world started pouring in condolences after CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in a fatal IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Rawat’s body along with others who died in the helicopter crash was flown to New Deli for the cremation to take place on Friday. Tributes were paid to CDS at the military hospital in Wellington with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, Air Force Chief laying wreaths. The IAF chopper crashed just shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur at 11:45 AM, Coimbatore. It was set to land just 10 minutes later.

So far, more than 20 nations have responded to the untimely death of Gen Rawat including the United States, Russia, France, Israel, UK, Australia, Poland, Czech Republic, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, Taiwan, Germany, Singapore, EU, Sweden, Bangladesh, Oman, Iran, UAE, and Greece. It is to note that Bhuta Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, presidents of Sri Lanka, Maldives were among the first world leaders who sent mourning messages.

US Defence Secretary said Gen Rawat ‘left an indelible mark’

Condoling Gen Rawat’s demise, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said that CDS “left an indelible mark” on the defence partnership of both countries. In a statement, Austin said, “General Rawat left an indelible mark on the course of the U.S.-India defence partnership and was at the centre of the Indian Armed Forces’ transformation into a more jointly integrated warfighting organization. I had the privilege of meeting with him earlier this year and viewed him as a valued partner and friend of the United States.”

