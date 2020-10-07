'Super Mario' Theme Park To Open In Japan In Early 2021; All You Need To Know

A Nintendo-themed area at Universal Studios Japan, Osaka, featuring a real-life ‘Super Mario’ game, is set to open to public from spring 2021. The new area of the amusement park was originally planned to open back in July, however, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, it will now open in early 2021, the park said in a statement on October 7. Along with Mario, the much-awaited ‘Super Nintendo World’ zone will also feature a ride based on the beloved green dinosaur Yoshi.

The theme park will mark the world’s first attraction based on the firm’s games. It was slated to open in tandem with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games this summer, with huge droves of tourists expected, but it was postponed as Japan imposed social distancing measures earlier this year to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Mario cafe & Store to open on October 16

According to the official website, the Super Nintendo World will include areas themed around Princess Peach’ Castle and Bowser’s Castle, with giant warp pipes, mushrooms and floating clouds. The rides of the amusement park are themed around Yoshi and Mario Kart. An electronic wristband which tracks the progress of the player via a free app will also be given once one enters the amusement park.

Guests will be able to visit buildings featured in the games and they will be able to experience an attraction based on the hit ‘Mario kart’, among others. The amusement park will offer interactive attractions where guests can jump and hit blocks to collect coins and items, the park said. If all goes by plan, the park’s new area will still open before the Olympics Games, which were postponed due to the pandemic until July 2021.

"Ahead of the opening of the long-awaited new area, the world's first Mario Cafe & Store will open in the Hollywood Area of Universal Studios Japan on Oct.16, 2020,” the park said.

