Is Genshin Impact On Nintendo Switch? Know All About The Switch Release

The latest free-to-play RPG game, Genshin Impact was released on September 28, 2020, for PC, PS4, Android, and iOS platforms. It is developed and published by miHoYo who are famous for their previous title, Honkai Impact 3rd. The genre of Genshin Impact is open-world fantasy along with gacha game mechanics. Since it's free-to-play and the map is huge like that of an MMO, Genshin Impact offers a lot of exploration for players who will have 24 characters to choose from and control up to four characters at the same time.

Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Release Date

When Genshin Impact launched, it was only for the PC, PS4 and mobile platforms. Sam Lai, who is the head of the miHoYo communications mentioned that the switch version of Genshin Impact is under development as of now, and further information about the beta tests and launch dates will be announced sometime later in the future. The game is receiving all the optimizations for the above-mentioned platforms and it could be that Nintendo's Switch console will be focused on after that.

Since even a beta test date is not yet announced, fans can expect that the Genshin Impact switch release is still far ahead in the future. As for the PS4 version, cross-save and cross-play are also restricted on this platform, which is implemented for all other versions. So PS4 players can also expect that both these features will soon be included before a switch version comes out.

Genshin Impact Download

PlayStation 4 – Players can download Genshin Impact for free from the PlayStation Store.

iOS or Android – For the iOS and Android players, Genshin Impact can be easily downloaded free of charge directly from their App Stores and Google Play Stores respectively.

PC – The Official website of miHoYo was set up for the PC players instead of any 3rd party platforms like Steam. This website also provides all the latest news on the game like tier list, information on the 24 playable characters, and more. Head over to the site and the download option will be right on the main page.

Promo Image Credits: Mihoyo