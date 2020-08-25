Ikea Taiwan To Release 2021 Catalogue Inspired By Nintendo Game, Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing New Horizon has certainly gained a lot of attention within months of being released. The game has gotten so popular that even the massive furniture retail company has taken a piece of the game to their product catalogue. Read more to know about Ikea and Animal Crossing catalogue.

Also Read | New Fish In Animal Crossing: List Of All Fish To Catch Ahead Of New Summer Patch

Also Read | New Bugs In Animal Crossing: List Of All Bugs To Catch Ahead Of Summer Update

Ikea Taiwan to release a product catalogue inspired by Animal Crossing New Horizons

Ikea Taiwan has recently released the picture of their upcoming 2021 product catalogue book and its cover has been inspired by the popular game, Animal Crossing New Horizons. Reportedly, the catalogue is also going to feature some official in-game screenshots. The company is going to release two versions fo the 2021catalogue, one is their normal version, and the second one will be in Animal Crossing version to attract more customers. This certainly shows the game’s reach. This is because of the amazing features that have been given the players. One of the extremely cool features the game allows is to dress up as your favourite pop stars in the game.

Also Read | How To Get Pearls In Animal Crossing New Horizons With The Latest Summer Update?

More about Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game went so popular that even celebrities started playing it. Elijah Wood recently managed to attract a lot of attention when he showed up at fan’s Animal Crossing New Horizons island to sell some turnips. The Lord Of The Rings actor has also been a part of some video games like Legend of Spyro and Broken Age. this certainly brings out his love for virtual gaming and might explain his excitement for Animal Crossing New Horizons. A number of fans are also appreciating the actor’s efforts to connect with his fans in the virtual game.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Tier List: See Complete List Of All Villagers For Players' Reference

Also Read | How To Get A Dream Address In Animal Crossing? Here's A Guide To Get The Dream Address