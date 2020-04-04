Sushant Divgikar: India's First Drag Artist Named In Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Sushant Divgikar, also known as ‘Rani Ko-He-Nur’, became India’s first drag artist to make it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, for class 2020. Divgikar has been honoured in not one, but two categories, ‘The Arts’ and ‘Celebrities’ and is among 300 other leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. The top 30 youngsters were chosen after over 3,500 nominated were vetted by a panel of judges who are leaders from their respective fields.

Reportedly, he is also the only Asian drag artist to be on the list and is also known for singing, video-jockeying. He was crowned Mr Gay in 2014 and also participated in Mr Gay World to represent India and even made his international debut with Rainbow Riots-House in Sweden. While talking about his most recent achievement, according to reports, Divgikar expressed excitement and happiness.

'Elated and proud'

Calling the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List as an “International repute”, Divgikar reportedly said that he is “elated and feeling proud”. He also remembered all his hard work and struggle which according to him, “seems to be worth it” with such honours. The drag artist further extended his gratitude to the Forbes Asia team for recognising his contribution of at least 14 years in the field of performing arts to make it “more conducive for diverse participation and recognizing one''s true authentic self”. As of now, reportedly Divgikar is focussing on his singing and also working on original music that is due to release next month.

The annual list by Forbes consists of 10 categories with 30 men and women in each including the fields of Arts & Style, Food & Drink, Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & E-Commerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Entrepreneurs and Consumer Technology.

