Syrian Air Defences Intercept Israeli Missiles Over Damascus, Claims State Media

Syria's air defences on February 6 reportedly intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital city of Damascus. According to reports, the targets of the Israeli missiles were not specified. The missile attack took place from over the Golan Heights region, Levant and also Lebanon's airspace.

Syrian air defences countered majority of the Israeli missiles

According to reports, the Syrian air defences countered majority of the Israeli missiles before they attacked the set targets. Although, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, numerous missiles were fired on the Syrian government forces and Iranian militias located near the capital city of Damascus, including the town of al-Kiswa and Mezze military airport. The SOHR also stated that at least three government and Iranian positions located near Damascus were targeted.

#Syria air defense downed missiles fired fm #Israel occupied Golan. 3 waves of aggression. Western Damascus countryside, Artouz, Khan al-Sheeh, and Sa`saa, and the southern Damascus countryside in al-Kiswa and Marj al-Sultan in Eastern Ghouta, and up to the south of Izraa, Daraa pic.twitter.com/7NO18V1bBy — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) February 6, 2020

Read: Islamic State Steps Up Attacks In Syria & Iraq After Losing Territory: UN Experts

Read: 'Won't Allow Them To Run ISIS-like Module At Shaheen Bagh And Turn Delhi Into Syria': BJP

Israel has time and again attacked Iran-backed militia in Syria

According to reports, Israel has time and again attacked Iran-backed militia located in Syria, with a statement that its aim was to eradicate the presence of Iran's military in the region. In a previous incident, Syria's army stated that Israel attacked their Tiyas Military Airbase(T-4 airbase) located in Homs Governorate, north of Tiyas, adding that their air defence mechanism countered numerous aerial strikes that caused minimal damage. According to reports, its air defences also intercepted missiles that were fired from Israel's direction aimed at targets located on the outskirts of the capital city of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights(SOHR) is a United Kingdom-based information office whose aim is to catalogue cases of human rights abuses in Syria. Since the year2011, the SOHR has mainly focused on the Syrian Civil War.

Read: Israel PM Netanyahu Meets Sudan's Leader To Discuss 'normalisation' Of Relations

Read: Chinese Ambassador To Israel Compares Coronavirus Travel Bans To Holocaust, Faces Flak

(with inputs from agencies)