Taiwan Govt Celebrates Festival Of Lights At Taipei, Says 'We Are Stronger Together'

On the occasion of Diwali, the Taiwan government along with several eminent personalities including Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Director-General of India-Taipei Association Gourangal Das celebrated the festival in the country's capital Taipei. The festive celebration was held at Taipei Guest House, a historical landmark in the city that is often used to host government guests. Sharing the pictures of the Diwali celebrations on Twitter, Wu wrote:

Happy #Diwali to #India🇮🇳 & all friends around the world from the great fellow democracy. It's awesome that I'm one of YOU tonight in #Taiwan🇹🇼. We're #StrongerTogether! #Namaste JW pic.twitter.com/LiuDL4FImE — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 13, 2020

Read | Diwali 2020: Chinese Envoy Extends Greetings To His 'Indian Friends' On 'festival Of Joy'

Germany extends Diwali Greeting

On the occasion of Diwali, the high ranking Ministers and Mayors of cities in South Germany shared festive greetings in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Munich as a part of the first virtual Diwali celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video messages shared by the leaders of South Germany struck a cord along the Indian diaspora and friends of India as it was conveyed through the traditional Indian greeting 'Namaste'.

State Minister of the Free State of Bavaria, Florian Herrmann, on behalf of Bavarian Minister President, Markus Soeder, conveys his #Diwali greetings @cgmunich pic.twitter.com/Cow3nnLiZy — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2020

Read | Israeli Embassy Hosts Virtual Diwali Celebration Through Mellifluous Music & Delish Food

Israel celebrates Diwali

Israel Embassy in India along with its consulates in Mumbai and Bangalore celebrated Diwali with a virtual concert featuring Israeli-Indian Singer Liora Itzhak as well as Indian singer Lucky Ali. Taking to Twitter, the embassy shared the details of the concert and also made it available on Facebook for those who missed the live event. The virtual concert was held live on November 12 at 5 pm (Indian time) on the Facebook page of the embassy. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka also shared warm greeting with the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Read | Diwali Marked With Fanfare By Bollywood; Stars Convey Greetings, Gather For Celebrations

Did you miss our #Diwali special yesterday? Don't worry, we've got you covered! You can watch it again & enjoy the conversation, music and songs of singers Liora Itzhak & Lucky Ali. #HappyDiwali #Diwali2020



Click here: https://t.co/pJpIGmxTdG pic.twitter.com/ViBtrUCQVC — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) November 13, 2020

On behalf of the State of @Israel, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of #India on the auspicious occasion of #Diwali, the #FestivalofLights.



Happy Diwali! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8VnndpuicI — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) November 13, 2020

Read | Ministers & Mayors Of Germany Extend Diwali Greetings For Indian Diaspora

Read | Taiwan Not Invited To WHO Meeting After China's 'obstruction'; Expresses 'strong Regret'

(With inputs from ANI)