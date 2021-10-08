Taliban Likely To Legalise Poppy In Desperate Move To Support Afghanistan Economy: Report

The 20-year-long efforts of the United States government to restrict the cultivation of poppies in Afghanistan would result in vain as the Taliban government was reportedly pondering to legitimise its farming. Though the extremist group had promised to continue the restrictions on poppy cultivation, the crawling economy left the Taliban with no option, reported Knews. It is worth mentioning that the war-ravaged country accounts for the export of nearly 80-90% of the deadly by-products including, "heroine".

According to the report, the representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan hinted at the legitimisation of deadly drugs farming.

Earlier, it was assumed that the Taliban would not allow the nourishment of the poppy farms in the southern parcel of the war-ravished country. The exert who are familiar with the developments of the extremist groups had believed they would endeavour to institute a hardline interpretation of Islamic Law and therefore would not allow cultivation of poppy. While reacting to the reports, Deputy Minister of Counter Narcotics, Haji Abdul Haq Akhond Hamkar, said that the door is still open to potential "legalisation" of farming -- providing Afghans are not the ones harmed. "We either create alternative jobs or legalise it. Then the problem is solved," Hamkar conjectures. "We are working on it; we are open to the idea." Meanwhile, the reports also revealed that the top leadership in the Taliban government are of the view that legalising the poppy would help them in growing the war-battered economy.

Top Taliban leaders believe legitimisation of poppy would help the economy

It is worth noting that the high pharmaceutical-contingent nations such as the United Kingdom export poppy from Australia and Turkey as a legitimate means to harvest the plants needed for opioids and other demanding painkillers. "If such a thing is possible, it's best to work on legalising it. It will help grow the economy, and we won't have to put a lot of effort into it because it's already being cultivated widely," surmises Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Sayeed, the Director of Information and Culture in Kandahar. Meanwhile, the Knews report claimed that a major chunk of the economy depends on the cultivation of poppies in Afghanistan. The report said that the extremist organisation so far have a crackdown on small narcotic dealers but "big fishes are given a free pass".

The recent seizure of around 3,000 kg of heroin exported from Afghanistan

Recently, a major narco-terror nexus involving the smuggling of 2,988.21kg heroin from Afghanistan to multiple Indian states was busted last month. The massive drug racket refers to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port that were shipped from the Bandar Abbas Port in Iran. The shipment seized at the Gujarat port comprised two consignments, one of which carried 2,000 kilograms of heroin while the other had close to 988 kilograms of heroin - both were originating from Afghanistan.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Representative