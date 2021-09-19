Taliban Shuns Women's Rights, Replaces Women's Ministry With 'Ministry Of Virtue And Vice'

In the latest development, the Taliban on September 18, Saturday replaced the sign at the entrance of the Ministry of Women Affairs building to Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice. According to NHK World, the new signboard at the entrance of the building in central Kabul bears a verse from the Koran in a style similar to the Taliban flag. It is worth mentioning that the new signboard comes after the Taliban announced its new caretake cabinet, which did not include the Ministry of Women Affairs that operated during the former civilian government.

Taliban, which took over Kabul last month, had previously said that it would restore the ‘vice and virtue ministry’ which was known for suppressing women’s rights during the previous period of Taliban rule two decades ago. Now, the latest move has added concerns that women’s rights will be restricted again. A number of women’s rights activists even said that the removal of the women’s ministry is against the commitment of the Taliban regarding women’s right to work.

"Directly depriving the women and girls of education and work means the Taliban in no way is going to tolerate women and their presence," said former MP Shukria Barakzai.

"Limiting the rights of the women of Afghanistan and marginalizing them, in fact, does not lead to a new Afghanistan with a better situation," said Mariam Maroof Arvin, a women's rights activist.

Women ministry not necessary, says Taliban

Meanwhile, the Taliban has asserted that there is no necessity to induct women ministers in the Afghanistan government. While speaking to TOLO News, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi contested the interviewer's argument that women deserve a place in the Cabinet just because they comprise 50 per cent of the population. When the host pressed him further, Hashimi said, "What do you mean by half of the society? This definition of women is wrong. This does not mean we have to include women in the Cabinet".

When the interviewer asked him what was the fault of women which prevented them from becoming Ministers, the Taliban leader responded, "You tell me what is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?"

Even though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which comprises multiple sanctioned terrorists. No woman has been included in the set-up whereas the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been abolished. This has led to widespread protests in different parts of the war-torn country with women demanding their rightful representation in all walks of life. However, the terrorist group brutally cracked down on Afghan women protesters by using whips and sticks against them.

(With inputs from ANI)