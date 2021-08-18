Taliban's Delegation Reaches Kabul; Abdul Ghani Baradar Likely To Become New President

A high-level delegation of the Taliban's political wing arrived in Kabul on Wednesday. As Abdul Ghani Baradar has also arrived in Afghanistan, leading the Taliban delegation, there are reports that he will probably take over as the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This latest development comes after Taliban sources informed that Zabihullah Mujahid, who is the organisation's longtime spokesman, will be serving as the Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan until the cabinet is announced.

The Taliban has promised a new era of peace and security, saying they will forgive those who fought against them and grant women full rights under Islamic law, without elaborating. Earlier under its rule, women were largely confined to their homes, television and music were banned, and suspected criminals were flogged, maimed or executed in public.

Amrullah Saleh declares himself 'legitimate caretaker President'

Earlier on Tuesday, Amrullah Saleh took to Twitter and citing protocols mentioned in the constitution of Afghanistan said that in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President.

"I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Soon after surrendering to the Taliban, serving President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled Afghanistan. The information of Ashraf Ghani fleeing from Afghanistan was put forth in the public domain by Senior Afghan leader and Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah through a video.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold.

The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul and entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

Image: Republicworld.com