Tamil Nadu: 2 People Held For Killing Crows To Sell Meat At Chicken Stalls

Two people were reportedly arrested on January 30 for allegedly killing crows and selling their meat to the chicken stalls in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, according to the forest officials. They said that nearly 150 dead birds were seized from them. According to the local authorities, this business came to light when pilgrims of the local temple noticed that the birds kept on dying after they were fed the rice that devotees offer at the temple. The authorities said that the crows were being fed liquor laced rice by the poachers and stored in a sack until they became completely unconscious.

READ: Iceland Didn't Hunt Any Whales This Year – And Public Appetite For Whale Meat Is Fading

Police initiated an investigation

Police have reportedly initiated an investigation on all the roadside eateries in the neighbourhood to see how big the scam is. The reports said that the men were selling the crow meat as a cheap replacement for roadside eateries and police are presently tracking down the stalls that sold the crow meat. According to the police, the stalls mix the crow meat with that of the chicken before selling it to the roadside eateries. But this is not the first time people have been caught selling bird/animal meat instead of chicken. In 2016, stray dogs were suspected to have been killed and sold as a substitute for chicken in Mumbai.

READ: Meat Eaters Do Not Suffer From Strong Hangovers As Compared To Vegans & Vegetarians: Study

In a similar incident in Chennai in 2018, the Food Safety Department reportedly discovered more than 1,000 kgs of rotting meat being taken on a train coming from Jodhpur and also saw long tails on the carcasses. Back in 2016, the Chennai police and animal rights activists busted roadside eateries in the city for kidnapping and killing pet cats for their meat to use in biryani.

READ: US Baker Creates 'abominable' Christmas Tart Confusing Minced Meat With Mincemeat

READ: Atlanta: Vegan Man Sues Burger King For Cooking Impossible Whopper On Meat Grill

READ: Hong Kong Custom Authorities Seize 540 Tonnes Of Smuggled Frozen Meat