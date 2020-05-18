Study: Tests On Hamsters Reveal Face Masks Can Reduce Spread Of Coronavirus

A study conducted by Hong Kong researchers reportedly said on May 17 that tests on hamsters reveal the widespread use of facemasks reduces the contraction of deadly coronavirus. According to the reports, the University of Hong Kong research is first of its kind to specifically investigate whether masks can curb the spread of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers from infecting others. As per the reports, the study which was led by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, known to be one of the world's top coronavirus expert said that the team placed hamsters which were artificially infected with the disease next to the healthy animals.

The researchers placed surgical masks between the two cages with air flow travelling from the infected animals to the healthy ones. The researchers concluded from the study that non-contact transmission of the virus could be minimised by up to 60 per cent when the masks were used. It reportedly found that two-thirds of the hamsters were infected within a week if no masks were applied. According to the study, the infection rate dropped to over 15 per cent when surgical masks were effectively used on the cage of the infected animals and by about 35 per cent when placed on the cage with the healthy hamsters.

Meanwhile, a recent study has found that a previously known antiviral drug named 'Interferon' can speed up the recovery of COVID-19 patients. The study added that it may be called an advance process that may help flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic across the world. According to the study, treatment with the drug interferon (IFN) may significantly boost the virus clearance and reduce levels of inflammatory proteins in COVID-19 patients. The study has been published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

In the current study, the researchers reportedly assessed the effectiveness of the drug in a group of 77 patients with coronavirus in Wuhan, China. The study noted that none of the patients required any ICU treatments. Scientists have reportedly found that the treatment with this drug has been in clinical use for many years and the drug has significantly reduced the duration of virus in the upper respiratory tract on an average by about seven days.

