Thousands Of Tubes Of Pringles Burnt To Ashes In UK Lorry Fire

Rest of the World News

A lorry full of pringles was destroyed after it caught fire on M1 motorway in the East Midlands. The incident took place at around 7:00 am near junction 25.

Thousands

A lorry full of pringles was destroyed after it caught fire on M1 motorway in the East Midlands. The incident took place at around 7:00am near junction 25 in Derbyshire, England, which resulted in closing a slip road. Reportedly, the driver escaped unhurt and he also managed to save the tractor by detaching it from the trailer just in time. Countless burnt tubes were seen lying on the road in pictures shared by Highways England. The clean-up process finished at around 2:10pm following which the road was opened for public use. 

Read: UK: Binman Escapes Death After Being Dragged Into Garbage Lorry

Read: Woman Sentenced Two Months Jail For 'criminally Damaging' Packet Of Pringles

Burnt to a crisp

However, what's troubling the netizens is not the fire or the trailer, but the thousands of tubes of Pringles that were left in ashes. Netizens hoped and prayed for their favorite flavour and wished that they remained unharmed in the fire. Unfortunately, the entire stock on board the delivery truck that caught fire had been burnt to a crisp before help arrived from emergency services. The fire also gave some hard time to people who were using the highway on the tragic day as the blaze led to a closure of the A52 slip road for Derby and Nottingham.

Read: Pringles Collaborates With Adult Swim To Create 'Pickle Rick' Inspired Chips

Read: Lorry Driver Stops Beneath Motorway Bridge To Stop A Girl From Jumping

In another case, a woman in Ireland was sentenced to two months jail for opening a packet of Pringles before paying for it. Twenty-five-year-old Kathleen McDonagh was at the Tesco store and in a queue at the check-out holding the Pringles packet. She had been previously banned from entering the store but she still went into the store and got the snack. The security at the store who were monitoring the CCTV camera spotted her and went up to her. However, the moment she saw the guards coming, she ripped the packet open, said a report.

