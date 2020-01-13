Thousands Of Tubes Of Pringles Burnt To Ashes In UK Lorry Fire

A lorry full of pringles was destroyed after it caught fire on M1 motorway in the East Midlands. The incident took place at around 7:00am near junction 25 in Derbyshire, England, which resulted in closing a slip road. Reportedly, the driver escaped unhurt and he also managed to save the tractor by detaching it from the trailer just in time. Countless burnt tubes were seen lying on the road in pictures shared by Highways England. The clean-up process finished at around 2:10pm following which the road was opened for public use.

Update: @CrouchRecovery are working with our team and @DerbyshireFRS to recover the vehicle. Attached are a few images of the scale of the operation. Rest assured we are working as quickly and as safely as possible to get the slip open again.https://t.co/71qCpLIlYt pic.twitter.com/uW76DVpCJo — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) January 12, 2020

Burnt to a crisp

However, what's troubling the netizens is not the fire or the trailer, but the thousands of tubes of Pringles that were left in ashes. Netizens hoped and prayed for their favorite flavour and wished that they remained unharmed in the fire. Unfortunately, the entire stock on board the delivery truck that caught fire had been burnt to a crisp before help arrived from emergency services. The fire also gave some hard time to people who were using the highway on the tragic day as the blaze led to a closure of the A52 slip road for Derby and Nottingham.

I guess it was burnt to a crisp? 🤦‍♀️ — Aimee Linfoot (@aimee_linfoot) January 12, 2020

I did assume it was a pringles recycling lorry! 🤣 — Guy (@gukea) January 12, 2020

Really no need to try and hide the identity of the company, even the colours in a pixalated picture make it obvious — Stuart Harper (@Stuharper1975) January 12, 2020

There seems to be a lot of double deck trailers catching fire just lately — Darren Woodard (@dazwoodard) January 12, 2020

Once you pop you can't stop #Pringles — Huggie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Piaggiolad) January 12, 2020

In another case, a woman in Ireland was sentenced to two months jail for opening a packet of Pringles before paying for it. Twenty-five-year-old Kathleen McDonagh was at the Tesco store and in a queue at the check-out holding the Pringles packet. She had been previously banned from entering the store but she still went into the store and got the snack. The security at the store who were monitoring the CCTV camera spotted her and went up to her. However, the moment she saw the guards coming, she ripped the packet open, said a report.