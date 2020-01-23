TikTok Video Of Woman Using Liquid Eyeliner Instead Of Contour Sparks Debate

A TikTok video of a woman using an eyeliner instead of a contour has gone viral on the internet. The woman in the video had to use liquid eyeliner because she could not find a contour shade deep enough to define her cheekbones. The video was shared on the social media platform Twitter and has already garnered more than 300,000 likes and 60,000 comments.

She posted this too 😤🤬this makes me so mad I hope brands know that making fifty shades of yt and three ‘dark’ shades is not being inclusive pic.twitter.com/JinXCXocxp — blush hoe™️✨🌈 (@makeupiztherapy) January 20, 2020

TikTok video sparks a debate

The TikTok video of the woman using a liquid eyeliner sparked a debate on the internet and a few people even gave their suggestions in relation to the incident.

I remember this dark skin girl was mentioning how she doesn’t contour because they don’t make contour shades dark enough for her and someone was like it’s hard for companies b/c they would have to make a black contour shade and I’m just like “so make a black contour shade....” — MIN THUGGA YOONGI ⁷ ⁷ ⁷ ⁷ ⁷ ⁷ ⁷ (@bringbackagustd) January 21, 2020

When i started doing makeup, I had to use black lipstick to contour because there was nothing that was deep enough for me

My friend at the time said “there’s no way. You’re not even that dark. Girl I know you’re lying” and that showed me “light skin privilege” — A. G (@Aassiiaa24) January 21, 2020

Agreed!

And may I say on behalf of of all my Asian sisters and misters- we need lighter skin tones with subtle yellow-ish undertones so Asian makeup users don’t have to choose between being ghostly or being orange! — autumn garcia ♡ (@akihoseki) January 20, 2020

I was looking at contour products on BeautyBay and these are the darkest i found (the first two were the darkest for a low price)

The Illamasqua one is the darkest contour I've ever seen (and that is the LIGHTER shade, the darkesk one is almost black) but it's kinda pricey😔 pic.twitter.com/9ZpB6BcS0B — meleonora (@ele_pirass) January 21, 2020

I love this! And idk her @ but @fleshbeauty has a bomb shade for her contour. I was having a hard tome finding one for me too!!! — Shonny Thee Stallion♋️ (@CosmeticJunkie_) January 20, 2020

