TikTok Video Of Woman Using Liquid Eyeliner Instead Of Contour Sparks Debate

US News

A TikTok video of a woman using a liquid eyeliner instead of a contour because she could not find a contour shade deep enough to use has gone viral

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
TikTok

A TikTok video of a woman using an eyeliner instead of a contour has gone viral on the internet. The woman in the video had to use liquid eyeliner because she could not find a contour shade deep enough to define her cheekbones. The video was shared on the social media platform Twitter and has already garnered more than 300,000 likes and 60,000 comments.

TikTok video sparks a debate

The TikTok video of the woman using a liquid eyeliner sparked a debate on the internet and a few people even gave their suggestions in relation to the incident.

 

 

Published:
