Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Is The New Queen Of TikTok, Watch Videos

Mahira Sharma is currently a contestant on the hit reality show Bigg Boss 13. Mahira is being considered one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But it looks like very few people know about Mahira Sharma’s career. Mahira Sharma is not only a TV actor but is also a Tik Tok star. So if you have loved this Bigg Boss 13 contestant on the reality show then you should definitely take a look at her Tik Tok videos.

Mahira Sharma rules Tik Tok

1. Mahira becomes Katrina

Mahira Sharma as mentioned earlier is not only a TV actor but is a Tik Tok star. In one of her Tik Tok videos, Mahira Sharma recreated the scene from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s superhit film Ek Tha Tiger. In the video, Mahira Sharma recreated the scene from the action film where Katrina tells Salman that now he has attained a marriageable age.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reacts Hilariously On Seeing Mahira Sharma’s Brother

2. The girl next door

Mahira Sharma has shown her prowess at acting through her Tik Tok videos. In one of her Tik Tok videos, Mahira Sharma looks adorable in a black jumper and a pair of blue denim jeans. This girl next door avatar was loved by Mahira Sharma’s fans. The comment section of this Tik Tok video was flooded with heart emojis.

3. Mahira channels Jacqueline Fernandez

Mahira Sharma is currently fighting her way to emerge as a winner of Bigg Boss 13. Her fans are constantly tweeting in her support all over social media and also loving the entertainment she provides on Bigg Boss 13 and through her Tik Tok videos as well. Mahira Sharma’s Instagram account is filled with many of her Tik Tok videos and one of the most liked videos on her Instagram is her impersonation of actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Blushes As Himanshi Khurrana Calls Herself His 'Ladyluck'

4. Painting the town red

Mahira Sharma’s Instagram is proof that she can don any outfit and look stunning. As mentioned earlier the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s Tik Tok videos and TV career are proof enough of her prowess in acting. Mahira Sharma in one of her Tik Tok videos donned a red Punjabi suit and was ready to paint the town red with her effortless walk. Take a look.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Tell Vikas Gupta To Bring Sidharth And Shehnaaz Closer, Will He Win?

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Asks Himanshi Khurana To Marry Him; Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.