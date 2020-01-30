Explained: How To Make A Slow-motion Video On TikTok And Other TikTok Effects

TikTok is one of the most populated social media places right now, with a download count of over 1 billion users. It heavily promotes ‘User Generated Content (UGC)’ and allows its users to create and post creative video content. If you are someone who has just landed on TikTok and want to know how to make a slow-motion video on TikTok, here is a guide that can help you:

Also read: This 19 Year Old TikTok Star Jannat Zubair's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

How to make a TikTok video?

Open the TikTok app on your Android/iOS device Then click the ‘+’ button that is visible on the bottom right of your app’s home screen to begin recording a video Once the video recording is complete, click the editing effects icon at the bottom of the screen and all the desired video effects and transitions. Once you have added all the effects, click the save button on the top right of the screen to save and publish your newly made TikTok video

Also read: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Is The New Queen Of TikTok, Watch Videos

How to make a slow-motion video on TikTok?

Open the TikTok app on your Android/iOS device Then click the ‘+’ button visible on the bottom right of the app’s home screen to begin recording your video Once the video recording is complete, click on the editing effects icon. Press the ‘Time’ icon and locate the slow-motion button Select the desired slow-motion effect from .3x, .5x, 1x, 2x, or 3x speed and save the video

Also read: TikTok Star Puts On Modi Mask While Walking Next To Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi CM Reacts

How to add Beauty filter to your TikTok videos?

Open the app on your Android/iOS device Then click the ‘+’ button to begin recording the video Before starting the recording click on the ‘beauty’ icon located on the top of the app screen Once the recording is complete, add other video effects if desired Save/publish the video

Also read: Laxmi Agarwal Appears In A TikTok Video With Neha Kakkar, Says "U Are Best"

How to add filters to your TikTok videos?

Click the filters button next to the record button in the app Hold the record button and start recording the video Once done recording, you will get a preview If you wish to add other video effects, add them using the editing effects Save/publish your video on completion

Also read: Republic Day 2020: TikTok Urges Users To Share Wishes In Native Languages