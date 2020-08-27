Toddler Named Eleanor With Down’s Syndrome Becomes New Star Of A Fashion Campaign

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought anxiety and misery to everyone, even the slightest of good news can brighten up one’s day. And one such good news is sure to bring a smile on everyone’s face. A toddler named Eleanor Manton with Down’s syndrome is the new face of a children’s fashion campaign. She was discovered by a famous children’s clothing brand.

The children’s clothing brand JoJo Maman Bébé shared a beyond adorable picture of the toddler happily posing for the camera on their Instagram account on August 20. In the picture, which is winning hearts on the internet, Eleanor can be seen all smiles dressed up in a beautiful red-coloured sweater along with blue and white printed leggings paired with tan boots. The picture-perfect photo shoot took place in beautiful outdoors.

Along with sharing a picture of Eleanor, the fashion brand also gave away a few details about the adorable toddler in the caption. Giving away a little information about the young model, they reportedly added that Eleanor is an excitable 2-year-old, who loves being outdoors and had so much fun while taking these shots. The brand also shared that Eleanor has thrived during lockdown and started walking in the first few weeks. Check out the post here:

Read: Bartender Dad Takes Internet By Storm, Uses Swift Tricks To 'serve' Milk To His Toddler

Read: Toddler Tries To Throw Cat In The Pool, But It Doesn't Go As Planned; Watch

Netizens shower love

Since being shared online, the post has grabbed eyeballs, with netizens flooding the comments section to shower love and warmth on the 2-year-old model’s photo shoot. Many shared how their 3-year-olds loved the adorable picture, while others called the toddler “adorable,” “cute” and “beautiful.” Check out some of the reactions here:

The family’s Instagram page also shared the same picture expressing happiness over the recent photo-shoot. The Mantons seemed overjoyed with the little one’s achievement and shared how it’s a “dream come true” and it makes them “unbelievably proud.” Check out their post here:

As per several reports, the fashion brand first spotted the youngster’s photos online on the family’s Instagram page and reached out to the toddler’s mother Helen. The mother couldn’t contain her excitement when the retailer emailed her about the opportunity in June. Reportedly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the photoshoot was conducted in a home setting. The fashion brand sent the clothes to the family to photograph their little model themselves.

Reportedly, Craig, the father of the toddler played an important role as the chief smile coordinator making sure that Eleanor is happy and smiling, while Helen shot on her iPhone. The family’s Instagram page, which started life as Helen's personal account, is a feel-good account documenting Eleanor’s Down's syndrome journey.

(Image credit: The Mantons' Instagram)

Read: Toddler Fakes Injury After Being 'hit' By Swing, Netizens Praise His 'Oscar Winning' Act

Read: Father Struggles To Keep Toddler Triplets Away From Fridge, Video Melts Hearts