Fish In Lemon Butter Sauce Recipe That Will Be A Complete Treat To Your Tastebuds

Mostly made in the west, fried fish in lemon butter sauce is an exquisite continental recipe that not just fills your stomach but also satiates your craving. Made with fish fillets topped off with a buttery sauce, this main dish recipe can be enjoyed for lunch as well as for dinner. Occasions like kitty parties and potlucks are apt for relishing this lip-smacking dish, which is known for its rich and zesty sauce that elevates its taste. Here are a few recipes of cooked fish tossed in some buttery sauce.

Recipe

2 fish fillets

30 gm butter

Powdered black pepper as required

2 teaspoon rosemary leaves

20 gm all-purpose flour

1 lemon

Salt as required

How to prepare Fish in lemon butter sauce

Step 1

To prepare fish in lemon butter sauce, firstly, make sure that the fish fillets are dry. If not, use absorbent paper to remove the moistness from the fillets. Now, in a bowl, combine flour along with fish fillets. Coat the fillets with a very thin layer of flour.

Step 2

Now, place a pan over medium flame and melt half of the butter in it. When the butter has melted, place the coated fillets in the pan and sprinkle some salt along with black pepper powder over it. Let both the sides cook until it turns golden brown and the crust becomes crispy. Once done, take these fillets off the flame and place them on a plate. Place the same pan over medium flame.

Step 3

Add the remaining butter in it and let it melt. Once the butter has melted, squeeze a lemon in it and mix the juice with the melted butter. Now, add the rosemary leaves in it and mix well. Once the sauce has thickened, take it off the flame and pour this over the fillets on the plate. Serve this hot with some steamed beans or mashed potatoes to enjoy.

