Video Of Fishes Swimming Upstream In The Rivers Of Western Ghats Amuses Netizens

In a surprising video, social media users are enamoured by a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Parveen Kaswan. The video shows a school of fish as they swim upstream. According to the post that was posted on Twitter, the video was shot by Kalesh Sadasivam.

Inspirational video

Every year hillstream fishes migrate upstream and a video to exactly this phenomenon was shared by Parveen Kaswan. The video that shows the fishes valiantly labouring against the force of water as they slowly move upstream. The video was taken somewhere in the Western Ghats.

Need #motivation, just watch this video. Believe me you have seen nothing like this. Hillstream fish migrating upstream. This video shot by Kalesh Sadasivam from western ghats is incredible, showing how they are resisting force of water & slowly moving upstream. pic.twitter.com/FefC7wJG5P — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 26, 2019

The video has already been shared more than 700 times and gathered over 2000 likes.

Social media users and Twitterati were amazed by the way the small hillstream fishes were braving the strong currents and called the video inspiring.

Wow, so beautiful,are the ways of https://t.co/WVenobVTBN has a lot to learn fm nature🙏🙏 — IndianFirst (@hpbindass) December 26, 2019

Wow, nature is amazing, unbeatable, irresistible. It will prove that nature is above everything. 🙏 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 26, 2019

In a similar incident, IFS Official Parveen Kaswan shared another picture that fascinated the internet. The picture shows a bird that is perched on a reddish mushroom and seems to be having a conversation with a squirrel that is sitting atop a piece of tiny wood and is simultaneously holding a mushroom in his hand. The IFS officer added that the picture was originally taken by Vadim Trunov in Voronezh, in Russia and according to Kaswan looks otherworldly.

