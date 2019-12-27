The Debate
Video Of Fishes Swimming Upstream In The Rivers Of Western Ghats Amuses Netizens

Rest of the World News

In a surprising video, social media users are enamoured by a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Parveen Kaswan showing a school of fish.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

In a surprising video, social media users are enamoured by a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Parveen Kaswan. The video shows a school of fish as they swim upstream. According to the post that was posted on Twitter, the video was shot by Kalesh Sadasivam.

Inspirational video

Every year hillstream fishes migrate upstream and a video to exactly this phenomenon was shared by Parveen Kaswan. The video that shows the fishes valiantly labouring against the force of water as they slowly move upstream. The video was taken somewhere in the Western Ghats.

The video has already been shared more than 700 times and gathered over 2000 likes.
Social media users and Twitterati were amazed by the way the small hillstream fishes were braving the strong currents and called the video inspiring. 

In a similar incident, IFS Official Parveen Kaswan shared another picture that fascinated the internet. The picture shows a bird that is perched on a reddish mushroom and seems to be having a conversation with a squirrel that is sitting atop a piece of tiny wood and is simultaneously holding a mushroom in his hand. The IFS officer added that the picture was originally taken by Vadim Trunov in Voronezh, in Russia and according to Kaswan looks otherworldly. 

Published:
