UN: New Climate Pledges Nowhere Near The Ambition Needed To Meet Paris Agreement Goal

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the planet is on red alert as the governments are failing to meet climate change goals. According to CNN, he has described 2021 as a 'make or break' year following the release of a UN Framework Convention on Climate Change report(UNFCCC). The report has analyzed the updated climate action plans submitted by 75 nations ahead of the November COP26 climate summit which found that current policies are not close to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Make or break year to confront the global climate

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told CNN that 2021 is a make or break year to confront the global climate emergency. He added that to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C, global emission should be cut by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels. He said that the planet is on red alert according to the interim report from UNFCCC. He said that governments are nowhere close to the level of ambition needed to limit climate change and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We are nowhere near the level of ambition needed to meet the #ParisAgreement goals.



Nationally Determined Contributions of major emitters must set more ambitious targets for 2030.



Long-term commitments must be matched by immediate actions that people & planet desperately need. https://t.co/UZQoeOUtdP — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 26, 2021

He added, "The major emitters must step up with much more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 in their Nationally Determined Contributions well before the November UN Climate Conference in Glasgow." He added that the major emitters must step up with much more ambitious emissions reductions targets. Antonio Guterres said that now is the time the global coalition committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 is growing, across governments. In the 2015 Paris Climate agreement, nations have to submit voluntary targets for how much heat-trapping gases they would spew by 2025 and update them every five years.

