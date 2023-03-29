UN Says Attacks On Afghans 'unacceptable' After Deadly Explosion Rocks Kabul

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan denounced the deadly explosion that rocked the capital city of Kabul on Monday, stating that such acts against the people of Afghanistan are entirely "unacceptable". "It is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives," said the UN Mission in Afghanistan, according to TOLO News.

On Monday, a suicide blast right outside the Taliban's Foreign Ministry in Kabul killed at least six people and wounded several others, including three Taliban security force personnel. "In Malik Azghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran.

🔴 #Afghanistan: Explosion in #Kabul near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs #MOFA. Our Surgical Centre has received 12 wounded patients, including a child, and 2 other victims already dead on arrival. — EMERGENCY NGO (@emergency_ngo) March 27, 2023

The attack, which occurred in the vicinity of a security checkpoint in the Malik Azghar Square, was orchestrated by the Daesh group. It took place during lunch time, a period that witnesses large crowds on streets as government employees leave offices early during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Kabul blast garners condemnation

The attack was also condemned by Afghanistan's erstwhile President Hamid Karzai, who said that it was against religious and human values. The hospital in Kabul operated by the EMERGENCY non-governmental organisation said it had received two fatalities from the blast and 12 wounded people, including a minor.

“Among the injured, who are all male, is a child. Once again we are reminded that although the war has ended, we continue to treat victims of violence," said Stefano Sozza, the NGO’s country director in Afghanistan. However, this isn't the first time that the ministry has been targetted.

Earlier in January, an IS attack killed at least five people and injured several others. The Islamic State group has often claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, including a bombing at the Kabul military airport and at a hotel in December last year.