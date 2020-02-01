US Lawmaker Calls For Strong Provisions On Worker Rights In Future Trade Deal With UK

A future US-UK trade agreement in post-Brexit era should incorporate strong provisions on worker rights, environmental protection with bipartisan support in Congress, said Richard Neal, the Chairman of House Ways and Means Committee. Neal said in a statement that the formal exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union has left many questions open and the US will need to work with Britain and EU to find the answers over the next few months.

“As the Administration considers beginning trade negotiations with the UK in earnest, I urge both sides to work on forging an agreement with terms that reflect our shared economic aspirations and democratic values,” said the lawmaker. Neal added that the future agreement should respect the achievement of the Good Friday Agreement, which has maintained peace and prosperity for communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States since 1998.

Congress's freedom to regulate

Calling Brexit as a new chapter in the UK’s history, Neal said that he expects to work closely with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to ensure an agreement without violating Congress’s freedom to regulate in dynamic areas of domestic policy. Neal’s comment on ‘freedom’ hinted at the growing concern around Trump administration’s trade policy by circumventing Congress's constitutional role.

Pompeo expresses pleasure

After Britain left the EU on January 31 at 11.00pm (local time), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States will continue building strong ties with Britain. Pompeo took to Twitter to express his pleasure over the agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU on the much-awaited Brexit deal.

"I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people," Pompeo tweeted.

"We will continue building upon our strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with the UK as they enter this next chapter," he added.

