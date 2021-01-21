US President Joe Biden's First Foreign Leader Call Will Be To Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

After Joe Biden sworn-in on the steps of the Capitol as 46th US President, the White House on Wednesday informed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from the President. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while holding the Biden administration's first briefing informed that the call will likely tale place on Friday to establish a rapport and discuss the Biden administration's plans to reject the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would transport fuel from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have an all-female White House senior communications team. Psaki was also a State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration and previously served as deputy White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary.

Joe Biden to call Canadian Prime Minister

Jen Psaki said, "His first foreign leader call would be on Friday with Justin Trudeau. I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada and his decision of Keystone XL pipeline."

This announcement from US President Joe Biden's press Secretary after he on Wednesday signed an executive order that revokes key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, hours after taking office. In response to this, PM Justin Trudeau said that he is "disappointed" to see Biden sign an executive order revoking the Keystone XL oil pipeline's permit.

Trudeau said, "Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL."

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris takes oath

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Starting at noon (local time), Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

