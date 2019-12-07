Woman Collects, Sends More Than 160,000 Holiday Cards To Troops In The US And Overseas

A US woman, Laura Landerman-Garber collected and sent more than 160,000-holiday cards to soldiers stationed in both the country and foreign lands. According to reports, Garber started this noble gesture 16 years ago to try and bring smiles on the faces of the troops.

Heartwarming gesture

Talking to a local media outlet, Garber called her home a 'Santa's workshop'. She and her team are working hard towards making holiday cards as Christmas is only three weeks away. Garber further added that she had been collecting letters and care packages from different parts of America and has been sending it to the soldiers.

Laura Garber launched the nonprofit by the name of 'Holiday Cards 4 our Military' in order to help family and friends of soldiers with posting of the holiday cards. At first, she sought the help of her family members to send out the holiday cards and in 2017 she sent a total of 5,000-holiday cards to troops aboard an aircraft. Garber said that she wanted to give something to the soldiers who were away on foreign lands.

In 2019, Laura was able to send out 50,000 cards and her challenge reached 50 American states and she also received holiday cards from 2020 Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Laura said that she had received over 160,000-holiday cards.

By December 4 the holiday cards reached the soldiers stationed in the US and overseas. She also shared pictures on her Facebook group to show how special the service members felt after receiving such heartwarming gifts. Garber further added that the smiling faces of the soldiers keep her motivated to keep sending cards since she first started with the service.

'It is always an honour'

