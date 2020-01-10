Cat Taking Turtle Ride With Grumpy Face Is 'sure To Be Late', Watch Video

A video posted on Instagram which shows a cat riding on a turtle while looking frustrated has become an internet sensation. In the video one can see the turtle trying his best to speed up the ride, however, the cat looks disappointed.

The ten-second video went viral shortly after it was shared. While some netizens sympathised with the “poor” turtle, some wrote “cat rules”. One internet user also wrote, “This is what real oppression looks like”.

Clear example of a symbiotic relationship — Luis Sánchez (@luissanxez) November 24, 2019

The Fat Capitalist and the Poor Worker. — Wolfgang Stark (@HolsderDeifi) November 24, 2019

😂 Cats are so mean! — Yeison Diaz (@YeissonDiazG) November 24, 2019

Rotten cat 😂 — Morag O'Hanlon (@threedayevent6) November 24, 2019

'Mischievous troublemakers'

Cats have always been mischievous troublemakers as in another incident, a Twitter user recently revealed that a cat managed to break into her house and snacked its way through a whole load of the family's Christmas dinner before it had even made to the table. According to reports, the cat even tried to eat a defrosting beef joint that was sitting on the kitchen counter, however, the cat was thwarted by the thick plastic wrapping. Kirstie McDermott, from Dublin, Ireland took to Twitter to share a photograph of the carnage in which the likely culprit is sitting on a nearby roof. In the tweet, McDermott said that the cat looked 'sheer evil and cunning', further adding that one could see 'satisfaction' in the cat's eyes.

In another related incident, the infidelity of a pet cat has come to light when one of the owners of the cat discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was discovered when the owner saw a new collar on the cat that she did not recognise after the cat had returned from his outdoor adventures.

