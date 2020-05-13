‘New Way To Make Bread’: Video Of Failed Baking Attempt Leaves Netizens In Splits

Quick links:
While baking is not an easy task, a video of a woman’s attempt at baking a bread that went hilariously wrong has taken the internet by storm. A Facebook user, Andres Percu Alegria, recently took to Facebook to share the failed attempt of the woman who tipped her pastry board while rolling the dough. The video has left Facebook users in splits as they can’t stop laughing at the woman who tipped her pastry board.
In the video, one can see the woman attempting to make a bread-making tutorial. As she had already kneaded the dough, she then lays it on the wooden pastry board and begins rolling it out with the help of a rolling pin.
However, as she did not notice that the pastry board is not completely on the table, so when she reached the end of the board, the weight of the rolling pin tips the pastry board forwards. The flour plate kept on the board is then seen flying into her face and leaving her face covered with it. The caption of the video read, “The new way to make bread”.
With more than 50,000 comments, the video has also been viewed more than nine million times. The internet users can not stop laughing at the hilarious video. One user wrote, “This is such a funny thing”. Another wrote, “this is what it would look like if I bake”.
Meanwhile, amid coronavirus lockdown, several people have taken up various activities to spend their free time. While baking has emerged as a popular hobby, several internet users even shared their failed attempt at baking. Here are some of the hilarious baking fails,
I made bread. It’s better with sound. It went wrong. #bakingfail #cannonball #WMD pic.twitter.com/baOnzwonix— Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) May 7, 2020
Baking fail: sourdough discard biscuit edition pic.twitter.com/JyeFahzdWs— Kelly O'Shea, MPH (@KellyOSheaMPH) May 2, 2020
Baking fail...— Beth Haynes (@wbirbeth) April 6, 2020
My bunnies look more like rats 😂🐀🐰#reality pic.twitter.com/Xt326ewkgh
Uh oh... massive baking fail... the Pam was at the bottom of the can... this was supposed to be a layer of my cake.🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/HZGwT92GhH— Christina (@UteFanChristina) February 9, 2020
