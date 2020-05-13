‘New Way To Make Bread’: Video Of Failed Baking Attempt Leaves Netizens In Splits

While baking is not an easy task, a video of a woman’s attempt at baking a bread that went hilariously wrong has taken the internet by storm. A Facebook user, Andres Percu Alegria, recently took to Facebook to share the failed attempt of the woman who tipped her pastry board while rolling the dough. The video has left Facebook users in splits as they can’t stop laughing at the woman who tipped her pastry board.

In the video, one can see the woman attempting to make a bread-making tutorial. As she had already kneaded the dough, she then lays it on the wooden pastry board and begins rolling it out with the help of a rolling pin.

READ: Video Of A Dog Helping Its Stranded Friend Wins Internet, Watch

However, as she did not notice that the pastry board is not completely on the table, so when she reached the end of the board, the weight of the rolling pin tips the pastry board forwards. The flour plate kept on the board is then seen flying into her face and leaving her face covered with it. The caption of the video read, “The new way to make bread”.

With more than 50,000 comments, the video has also been viewed more than nine million times. The internet users can not stop laughing at the hilarious video. One user wrote, “This is such a funny thing”. Another wrote, “this is what it would look like if I bake”.

READ: Guinea Pig Runs Towards Owner After Getting Separated, Netizens Call It 'pure Love'

Baking fail

Meanwhile, amid coronavirus lockdown, several people have taken up various activities to spend their free time. While baking has emerged as a popular hobby, several internet users even shared their failed attempt at baking. Here are some of the hilarious baking fails,

Baking fail: sourdough discard biscuit edition pic.twitter.com/JyeFahzdWs — Kelly O'Shea, MPH (@KellyOSheaMPH) May 2, 2020

READ: Kusha Kapila's Hilarious Video Showing Youtube Vs TikTok Fight Will Crack Fans Up; Watch

Baking fail...



My bunnies look more like rats 😂🐀🐰#reality pic.twitter.com/Xt326ewkgh — Beth Haynes (@wbirbeth) April 6, 2020

Uh oh... massive baking fail... the Pam was at the bottom of the can... this was supposed to be a layer of my cake.🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/HZGwT92GhH — Christina (@UteFanChristina) February 9, 2020

READ: Squirrel 'baba' Performing 'Kapalbhati Asana' Gives Fitness Goals, Watch Video