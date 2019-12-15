Video Of Pet Beagle Dancing With Owner Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Bailey, the dog has become an overnight sensation after a video of him dancing with his owner has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Facebook user Wendy Berenguer, who shared the clip of pet beagle dancing with her on a Puerto Rican song is grabbing eyeballs on the internet. The adorable video starts with Bailey dancing with his owner but when the dog realises that he is being filmed he turns over to pose for the camera.

Bailey, the dancing dog

Ever since the video was shared by Wendy, it has garnered more than 30 million views and has been shared by over 1.3 million people. The video was posted three weeks ago and is being loved by everyone on social media. Some even poked fun as the video saying that the dog was not dancing but scratching his back on the carpet.

This dog dancing to Reggaeton is the best thing you’ll ever see today pic.twitter.com/hRojKOJ5iP — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) December 11, 2019

DANCING DOG is smooth! 🐶Morning!pic.twitter.com/axTveBCFSW — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) December 12, 2019

Dogs got moves like Jagger. #doggo — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 12, 2019

Ok that’s my favorite dog video I’ve ever seen.😂 He is SO chillin’ and like...let me turn around so y’all can see my skills✌️😎 — Sara V (aka Cass’ ride or die😌) (@eaglescandy) December 12, 2019

Yall know that the dog is not dancing but scratching his ass to the carpet right? https://t.co/i2mUQ95Vow — SP. 💜🔥 (@son_pel) December 12, 2019

In another incident, a French bulldog was filmed dancing with its owner on Shakin' Stevens song. The dog sits on its back legs and nods its head in time with the Christmas song. Another French bulldog, Lola was filmed twisting and turning in Philadelphia in 2017. Her owner Cait Deane said she particularly likes dancing to R&B tunes like 'Ignition', the popular 2003 track by American artist R Kelly.

