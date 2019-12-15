The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video Of Pet Beagle Dancing With Owner Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Rest of the World News

The video was shared by Facebook user Wendy Berenguer, who shared the clip of pet dog dancing with her on a Puerto Rican song is grabbing eyeballs on internet.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Bailey, the dog has become an overnight sensation after a video of him dancing with his owner has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Facebook user Wendy Berenguer, who shared the clip of pet beagle dancing with her on a Puerto Rican song is grabbing eyeballs on the internet. The adorable video starts with Bailey dancing with his owner but when the dog realises that he is being filmed he turns over to pose for the camera. 

Bailey, the dancing dog

Ever since the video was shared by Wendy, it has garnered more than 30 million views and has been shared by over 1.3 million people. The video was posted three weeks ago and is being loved by everyone on social media. Some even poked fun as the video saying that the dog was not dancing but scratching his back on the carpet. 

Read: New Zealand: Man Builds 'stick Library' For Dogs At Park, Lauded By Locals

Read:  Lion Befriends Two Dogs, Netizens React To Unusual Bond Between Them

Read:  The Viral Story Of How Army Dog 'Menaka' Saluted Chinar Corps Commander & He Saluted Back

In another incident, a French bulldog was filmed dancing with its owner on Shakin' Stevens song. The dog sits on its back legs and nods its head in time with the Christmas song. Another French bulldog, Lola was filmed twisting and turning in Philadelphia in 2017. Her owner Cait Deane said she particularly likes dancing to R&B tunes like 'Ignition', the popular 2003 track by American artist R Kelly. 

Read: This Dog Has 6 Legs And He Was Saved From Being Put Down After Being Adopted

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST