Baby Refuses To Come Out Of Skee-ball Machine, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

A short video of a baby climbing into a skee-ball machine in Las Vegas and refusing to come out of it went viral on the internet. The 13 seconds long viral video shows the mother struggling to get the baby out of the machine. The young mother can be heard saying “Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” to the baby who seems to be enjoying his little adventure, refusing to come out.

The video which has garnered more than 12 million views, at the beginning shows the mother pulling one of the baby's legs and trying to get him out of the game machine. She can also be heard telling the baby to "come here" followed by the realisation that "he's stuck".

Have a kid it will be fun they said😅 pic.twitter.com/4e95xzQYp7 — CB (@DabAndGo) November 17, 2019

Netizens left in splits

The short viral video left the internet in splits and prompted hilarious comments on Twitter. One person said that it seemed to a fun incident, adding that she always wanted to do such a thing.

looks fun tho, I’ve always wanted to climb them things kids give us an excuse to do stuff we’ve always wanted to do 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🐉 (@steezyghostt) November 17, 2019

Another person said that his father had also done the same thing when these machines did not have any glass.

My mans really went in there with the glass though lol when I was little there was no glass so you could get as close as you wanted to lol — Bryan Gomez (@Bkendrick47) November 17, 2019

Someone took the example of his mother and said that she would have left him in the machine.

One person recalled an incident wherein her son had climbed up to the top of a McDonald outlet's play castle and ended up crying after realising how high he was.

However, one person asked how the baby got behind the glass in the first place and then questioned the mother about how long she was not watching him.

"Babysitting"

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on December 15, shared a hilarious picture on Twitter where a baby was stuck to the wall while its father or guardian was "babysitting". Referring to the picture, Mahindra said that his two-year-old grandson will be visiting him over the holidays and that he probably shouldn't put the advice into practice. He further joked that it won't go down well with his family members.

