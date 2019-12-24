The Debate
Baby Refuses To Come Out Of Skee-ball Machine, Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rest of the World News

A13-second-video of a baby climbing into a Skee-ball machine in Las Vegas and refusing to come out of it, went viral on the internet, leaving netizens in splits

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai
Baby

A short video of a baby climbing into a skee-ball machine in Las Vegas and refusing to come out of it went viral on the internet. The 13 seconds long viral video shows the mother struggling to get the baby out of the machine. The young mother can be heard saying “Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” to the baby who seems to be enjoying his little adventure, refusing to come out.

The video which has garnered more than 12 million views, at the beginning shows the mother pulling one of the baby's legs and trying to get him out of the game machine. She can also be heard telling the baby to "come here" followed by the realisation that "he's stuck".

Netizens left in splits

The short viral video left the internet in splits and prompted hilarious comments on Twitter. One person said that it seemed to a fun incident, adding that she always wanted to do such a thing.

Another person said that his father had also done the same thing when these machines did not have any glass.

Someone took the example of his mother and said that she would have left him in the machine.

Read: MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Woos Netizens By Singing Malayalam Song In This Adorable Video

One person recalled an incident wherein her son had climbed up to the top of a McDonald outlet's play castle and ended up crying after realising how high he was.

Read: Google Unveils Adorable Winter Doodle Complete With A Baby Snowman On Top Of Earth

However, one person asked how the baby got behind the glass in the first place and then questioned the mother about how long she was not watching him.

Read: US Hospital Dresses Every Newborn In Baby Yoda Christmas Hats

"Babysitting"

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on December 15, shared a hilarious picture on Twitter where a baby was stuck to the wall while its father or guardian was "babysitting". Referring to the picture, Mahindra said that his two-year-old grandson will be visiting him over the holidays and that he probably shouldn't put the advice into practice. He further joked that it won't go down well with his family members.

Read: Sacramento Kings Entertain Fans By Hosting Adorable Baby Yoda Race During Star Wars Night

(With inputs from agencies)

