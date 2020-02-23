The Debate
Video Of Man Doing Backflip Stuns Internet, Netizens Horrified

What’s Viral

A ten-second video shows a man in stilettos trying to do a backflip, however, its the horrifying ending which has left internet users unsettled. 

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video of a man doing a backflip while wearing high heels has taken over the internet. The ten-second video shows a man in stilettos trying to do a backflip, however, its the horrifying ending which has left internet users unsettled. 

'How do I unsee this'

At the end of the video, the man's body crumbles into fleshy chunks which have left several internet users in complete shock. Although, according to international media reports, the video was a collaboration between VFX artist Raghav Anil Kumar and stunt YouTuber Jiemba Sands. The video shared on various social media platforms has received thousands of views and this particular video shared on Twitter has received almost 13,000 views. 

While speaking to an international media outlet, Anil said that watching a person break apart into pieces is certainly horrifying, but the way the pieces fall apart is more cartoony. He further added that he tried to challenge himself to make something that is already unexpected. Jiemba Sands also shared the original video on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiemba Sands (@jiembasands) on

Published:
COMMENT
