Video: Woman Filmed Climbing Steps Of Mayan Pyramid Temple In Mexico, Later Detained

A woman, who was filmed climbing the steps of the ancient Mayan pyramid earlier this month, has been detained by authorities for accessing the historical structure without permission. According to Ladbible, the incident took place on January 3, when the woman, seen in the video, suddenly started climbing the steep steps of the ancient temple. The video was filmed by surprised onlookers who were shocked by the incident.

According to the report, the woman started climbing the steps after chatting with a man for some time, who appeared to be working at the site. The woman later claimed that she went up to spread the ashes of her deceased husband, to whom she had allegedly made the promise. However, several media reports suggested that the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while climbing the steps.

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), in a statement released on January 4, said that the woman did not spread any ashes after reaching the top of the pyramid, as being claimed in some of the press reports. INAH also said that the woman was taken into custody by the local police, who have registered a case of trespassing against her. The Ministry of Culture in a statement said that the woman was asked peacefully to come down by the local authorities following which she was taken by the police.

Mayan temple

The ancient Mayan pyramid, known locally as 'El Castillo' or the Temple of Kukulcán, is a major UNESCO World Heritage site. It is believed to have been constructed between the 8th and 12th centuries by the pre-Columbian Maya civilization. The height of the pyramid is 79 feet without the temple on top, which itself is 20 feet, making the combined height 98 feet. All four sides of the pyramid have approximately 91 steep steps.

