Vietnam Receives Remains Of All 39 British Truck Victims Found Last Month

The tragic incident that shocked the rural communities of Vietnam was finally brought to a close after the remains of all 39 Vietnamese who were found dead in a truck in London were brought to Vietnam. While 23 of the victims were sent back to Vietnam, seven bodies were cremated in Britain before their remains were repatriated to Vietnam.

Culprits arrested

The authorities in Vietnam have arrested 10 people with a connection to the deaths while on Monday, the British driver of the truck admitted of plotting to assist the unlawful immigration that led to their deaths. In Vietnam, the poor job prospects for the youth as well as environmental disasters have pushed people to leave the country. The promise of a better life and better work is too alluring for them.

One of the victim's father told local media that his son had left for Britain in hopes of a better life for himself. Nguyen Dinh Giacouyld couldn't describe the loss of his family but return of the body has helped him to ease the pain. In Dien Thinh, a rural village of about 300 households on the coast of north-central Vietnam, they mourned not just the deaths, but also the circumstances. They said that how could they not be in pain having to see ageing parents say farewell to their children.

Read: India, Vietnam Sign MoU For Cooperation In Field Of Education

Read: Top Thrilling Things To Do In Vietnam For An Awe-inspiring Vacation

The first lot of bodies from the United Kingdom arrived in Vietnam on November 27. 16 out of the 39 people found dead in a truck in England last month arrived in the early hours of Wednesday. Authorities in Vietnam gave two options to the families of the victims. The families were given a choice to bring back ashes for $1,774 or to bring back the body with a coffin for $2,858.

England is still one of the top destinations for illegal immigrants. Many people arrange trips through brokers who promise them safe passage into the United Kingdom. They are allured by the prospects of well-paid jobs but in reality, most end up working in Cannabis farms.

Read: Vietnamese Village Holds Funeral For Trafficking Victims

Read: Victims' Remains Found Last Month In UK Truck Arrive In Vietnam