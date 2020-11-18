'What A Horror': Road Of Bones Discovered At A Frozen Highway In Siberia

A ‘road of bones’ has been discovered in Siberia as a human skull and other remains were found on a frozen highway near Irkutsk. According to reports by Guardian, bones of at least 3 people have been discovered and they were found buried in sand which was spread all over the road. A Twitter user named ‘@Xy5Z89’, made a tweet with images of skulls and bones lying around on the road. As per his caption, the Russian Police has started an investigation into the case.

reports the local news portal

"Ircity. ru". Apparently, the workers had brought the sand from the vicinity of an old cemetery and dug up the bones, as the local MP Nikolai Trufanov wrote on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/XBT9JwpmjY — Xy5Z89ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º (@Xy5Z89) November 16, 2020

As per the tweet, the workers had brought sand from the vicinity of an old cemetery and then dug up the bones. A local Russian MP Nikolai Trufanov also shared images and videos on his official Facebook account. “I can't even describe how ugly this is. I hope law enforcement agencies will investigate what happened as quickly as possible. I will control that the perpetrators will be punished”, wrote Trufanov. In another post, Trufanov said that as per the unofficial information, human remains can relate to the old burials of the civil war. He further wrote, "Previously, in Soviet years, such finds have already happened. According to the results of the investigation, a legal assessment of the situation will be given".

Stunned on seeing the video, netizens took over the comment section. "Yeah... Utilities are completely crazy! It wasn't clear where the ground came from?! I wonder how this whole story will end?", wrote a cutious Facebook user. Talking about cremation, another person wrote, "This is another reason why I am for cremation! Cremation also destroys all viruses".

