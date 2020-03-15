WHO Chief Dr Tedros Lauds Choir On Cheering People To 'beat COVID-19' Through Performance

As the world battles against the Coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday shared a video of Ndlovu Youth Choir artists sharing public health advice through an exquisite performance.

Praising the choir from South Africa for their unique effort to cheer people to 'beat Coronavirus', Dr. Tedros encouraged the world to maintain this spirit of solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

Here is another beautiful way to share public health advice on #COVID19. Thank you my brothers and sisters from #SouthAfrica! Together, we can push #coronavirus back! Keep up the spirit of solidarity! pic.twitter.com/Ka4WLstSdj — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 15, 2020

In the video, the South African artists sang and enacted the basic guidelines of public health to 'push Coronavirus back' amid increasing fears and myths about the deadly infection. "There are already many dangerous myths and misunderstandings about the Coronavirus/COVID-19. We would like to assist by sharing a short video where we explain some basic guidelines," tweeted the Ndlovu Youth Choir while sharing the cheerful video.

'Impressed and inspired by kindness'

WHO chief Dr Tedros extended his appreciation towards all the people who have come together with high spirits to fight against the pandemic that has infected nearly 163,418 people globally as of March 15.

In another tweet, Dr Tedros shared an inspiring video of a fitness instructor in Spain who went up to a rooftop and held a workout class for the residents of an entire apartment to promote health and fitness amid COVID-19 crisis. The WHO chief said he was inspired by the way people around the world are showing kindness and compassion.

Thank you for sharing this video @MuhammadLila! I am so impressed and inspired by all the examples of kindness and compassion people are showing around the world! With this spirit, we can beat #coronavirus! https://t.co/2LVkoKg6ET — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 15, 2020

