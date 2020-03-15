The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WHO Chief Dr Tedros Lauds Choir On Cheering People To 'beat COVID-19' Through Performance

Rest of the World News

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video of Ndlovu Youth Choir artists sharing public health advice on COVID-19 through an exquisite performance

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

As the world battles against the Coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday shared a video of Ndlovu Youth Choir artists sharing public health advice through an exquisite performance.

Praising the choir from South Africa for their unique effort to cheer people to 'beat Coronavirus', Dr. Tedros encouraged the world to maintain this spirit of solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

READ | #SafeHandsChallenge: WHO Promotes 'power Of Clean Hands' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the video, the South African artists sang and enacted the basic guidelines of public health to 'push Coronavirus back' amid increasing fears and myths about the deadly infection. "There are already many dangerous myths and misunderstandings about the Coronavirus/COVID-19. We would like to assist by sharing a short video where we explain some basic guidelines," tweeted the Ndlovu Youth Choir while sharing the cheerful video. 

READ | "Europe Has Now Become The Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic": WHO's Big Statement

'Impressed and inspired by kindness'

WHO chief Dr Tedros extended his appreciation towards all the people who have come together with high spirits to fight against the pandemic that has infected nearly 163,418 people globally as of March 15. 

In another tweet, Dr Tedros shared an inspiring video of a fitness instructor in Spain who went up to a rooftop and held a workout class for the residents of an entire apartment to promote health and fitness amid COVID-19 crisis. The WHO chief said he was inspired by the way people around the world are showing kindness and compassion.

READ | FIFA To Collaborate With WHO To Raise Awareness And Fight Coronavirus

READ | Video Of People Applauding And Cheering For Health Workers In Spain Goes Viral

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAARC
PM MODI: 'PREPARE, DON'T PANIC'
Madhya Pradesh
'MP FLOOR TEST MIGHT BE DELAYED'
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
Jagan
JAGAN CLAIMS 'PARACETAMOL CURE'
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
Ayushmann
AYUSHMANN-TAHIRA CELEBRATE 19 YRS