WHO Chief Extends Wishes On Mother's Day, Says Every Woman Deserves Quality Health Care

To mark Mother’s Day on May 10, director of the World Health Organisation (WHO chief) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended his wishes to all the “brave women”.

To mark Mother’s Day on May 10, director of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended his wishes to all the “brave women”. Tedros also noted that more than 800 women apparently die every day due to causes like pregnancy and childbirth that can be prevented. The WHO chief stressed that it “must stop” and called for quality health care for all females across the world. 

Internet users unite for Mother's Day wishes

Meanwhile, thousands of internet users, organisations united to mark the Mother's day and poured in unique wishes. From actors to politicians, everyone expressed their gratitude for 'everything' that mothers do for their children. 

