WHO Chief Extends Wishes On Mother's Day, Says Every Woman Deserves Quality Health Care

To mark Mother’s Day on May 10, director of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended his wishes to all the “brave women”. Tedros also noted that more than 800 women apparently die every day due to causes like pregnancy and childbirth that can be prevented. The WHO chief stressed that it “must stop” and called for quality health care for all females across the world.

Happy #MothersDay to all the brave women bringing new lives into the world. Unfortunately, over 800 women die every day due to preventable causes related to pregnancy & childbirth. This must stop! Every woman deserves access to quality health care & safe childbirths #HealthForAll — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 10, 2020

Happy #MothersDay!



We celebrate all mothers out there who brought new lives into this world.

Improving maternal & child health is a WHO priority, today and every day. pic.twitter.com/mAXXlELJIi — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 10, 2020

Internet users unite for Mother's Day wishes

Meanwhile, thousands of internet users, organisations united to mark the Mother's day and poured in unique wishes. From actors to politicians, everyone expressed their gratitude for 'everything' that mothers do for their children.

Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bhpQ9UA7Sl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

On the occasion of #MothersDay, I convey my Pranaam to my mother who has always been the biggest source of strength for me and has always showered her unconditional love and blessings on me.

I pray for her long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/D98k9Gojdn — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 10, 2020

