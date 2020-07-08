WHO Chief Pulls Out Of UK Event Due To Meetings Over US' Exit From UN Body: Report

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has pulled out of an event in London as organisers said he had to attend meetings related to the US withdrawal from the UN health agency. The top WHO official was scheduled a attend a live webinar organised by London's Chatham House think tank on July 8 but cancelled it at the last minute.

"I have been in touch with his (Dr Ghebreyesus) office on another issue, and I was told he has a series of diplomatic meetings today which is the result of the US withdrawal," David Heymann, a former senior WHO official, told the online event.

The United States has formally notified the United Nations over its decision to withdraw from the WHO over an alleged conspiracy with China to conceal information on virus outbreak. US President Donald Trump stopped funding to the UN health agency in April and a month later, announced that the US will be terminating its relationship.

The formal withdrawal has apparently led to a series of diplomatic meetings as the United States has been the single largest contributor to the UN agency. After the notification, China lashed out at the US for pulling out from the organisation, calling it “just another example of unilateralism”.

'Behave as a responsible country'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing on July 8 that the WHO plays a central and irreplaceable role in coordinating global efforts against COVID-19. He said that the US withdrawal will undercut the global fight against the virus and will have a severe impact on developing countries that are in urgent need of international support.

“We urge the US to fulfil its due international responsibilities and obligations and behave as a responsible major country. China calls on the international community to further consolidate the consensus of multilateralism, increase political support and financial input to WHO and jointly safeguard global public health security,” said Zhao.

(Image: AP)