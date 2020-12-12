Who Is Rahul Dubey? Indian-American To Feature In TIME's 'Heroes Of 2020' List

Indian-American Rahul Dubey, who had sheltered over 70 people protesting against the killing of George Floyd, had featured in the ‘Heroes of 2020’ list by the TIME magazine. Describing Dubey as the 'man who gave shelter to those in need’, the publication narrated the tale of his heroic act. It asserted that while police had set up barricades to “seemingly trap demonstrators”, it was Dubey who opened his doors to them. The healthcare professional had given refuge to over 70 protestors, giving them shelter overnight to avoid curfew breaches.

Rahul Dubey, a healthcare entrepreneur by profession, has now become one of the most googled Indians since featuring in the list. However, it was on June 1 when the 44-year-old showed extraordinary valour and came in between police officials and demonstrators in Washington DC. In the aftermath of President Donald Trump ordering forced removal of thousands of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park, cops began wielding tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on those who had coalesced.

It was during that crisis that Dubey opened the doors of his house. Not only he sheltered the protestors throughout the night, but he also fed them with whatever he had in his fridge and even ordered pizza for them. Throughout the night, he ministered and comforted them with cops waiting outside his door. One protestor recalled later on Twitter, “They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighbourhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in.” Meanwhile, another one who took refuge at him home stated that officers even tried to break through the back gate of his house, but Dubey sent them away, CNBC reported.

Other heroes

While the year 2020 had been shadowed with unprecedented crisis including bushfires smouldering territories and a virus paralyzing nations, TIMES' list honoured those who went above and beyond the call of duty this year. Apart from Dubey, the list also features food stall owners in Singapore, who did not let anyone go hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg Dailey, a news paper delivery man who started a free of cost, delivery service to drop off essential goods to those in need, Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick and Bishop Derrick Fitzpatrick who transformed their church in Chicago into the hub of community outreach and Australian firefighters who risked everything to keep their country safe.

