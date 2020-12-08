Last Updated:

Most Notable Quotes 2020: Dr. Anthony Fauci, George Floyd, Justice Ginsburg Top The List

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to "The Yale Book of Quotations".

Fauci’s pleas for people to "wear a mask" to slow the spread of the coronavirus, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. 

"Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe" two other quotes from the list that demonstrators used as they protested along a section of 16th Street that has been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.

President Trump's "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear," remark made while referring to the Coronavirus, holds the number three spot on the list of most notable quotes of 2020.

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" remark by Trump is fourth.

 "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," remark by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds the number five spot on the list.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University. Her remark, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," is listed on fifth spot.

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." Biden's remark at a Philadelphia rally holds the seventh spot.

"The science should not stand in the way of this," Kayleigh McEnany's remark made while referring to school openings during the press briefing, holds the number eight position.

Joe Biden's remark "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier," at Madison Moore as he asked if she'd ever been to a caucus secured number nine position.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers' remark "We are all Lakers today," after NBA basketball game wherein players grieved the loss of Kobe Bryant secured tenth place. 

