The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Woman Reunites With Her Mixtape More Than 20 Years After Losing It On Vacation

Rest of the World News

A woman who lost her mixtape while holidaying 25 years ago has been reunited with it after spotting it at an art exhibition, according to the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
woman

A woman who lost her mixtape while holidaying 25 years ago has been reunited with it after spotting it at an art exhibition, according to the reports. Surprisingly, the tape was located 1,200 miles away from where she misplaced it and it still works.

Stella Wedell was stunned when she attended a photography show in Stockholm last year where she came across her lost mixtape, as per the reports. She had a list of 20 songs that she lovingly assembled on display. According to the international media reports, the tape features an eclectic mix of songs from the Pet Shop Boys, Bob Marley, Shaggy and more.

READ: Photo Of Tigers Playing With A Piece Of Plastic At Jim Corbett Sparks Concern

Tape wash ashore the mainland

Wendell used to listen to on her walkman while in the Costa Brava and Mallorca back in 1993. But surprisingly, in 2017 her tape made it back to the mainland washing ashore in Fuerteventura before being recovered by UK photographic artist Mandy Barker. 
Barker was surprised to find that the tape still worked and decided to include the discovery alongside the tracklist in her touring installation, 'Sea of Artefacts'.

Wedell reportedly said that when she was sifting through the playlist it seemed very familiar to her. When she took a picture of it and compared it with the original CD from 1993, she found the exact same tracklist starting with track three, as per reports. 

READ: Bangkok: Buddhist Temple Recycles Plastic Water Bottles Into Orange Robes

READ: Disturbing Video Shows Man Taking Out Plastic From Fish's Stomach

Stella Wedell said that she remembered not liking the first two songs on the CD as they were too old. Wedell would not have included it when she recorded the mixtape aged 12. The photographer, Mandy who uses her work to raise awareness about plastic pollution was as surprised as Stella.

The photographer said that it was an astounding chance for Stella to walk into her exhibition and recognise her tape. Mandy further said that she was shocked to find it and when she read her email she could not believe it either. 

READ: Peepal Waste Managers Initiate Ecofriendly Project, Swap Plastic For Compost

READ: Using Washing Machines For Clothes Can Increase Plastic Pollutants In Oceans

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHANDRIKA RAI TO QUIT RJD
TRUMP: 'GREAT HONOR, I THINK?'
KERALA GUV ON CAG REPORT
MALLYA REACTS TO RCB'S NEW LOGO
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
RUSSIAN SOLDIER'S PROPOSAL VIDEO