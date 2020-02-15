Woman Reunites With Her Mixtape More Than 20 Years After Losing It On Vacation

A woman who lost her mixtape while holidaying 25 years ago has been reunited with it after spotting it at an art exhibition, according to the reports. Surprisingly, the tape was located 1,200 miles away from where she misplaced it and it still works.

Stella Wedell was stunned when she attended a photography show in Stockholm last year where she came across her lost mixtape, as per the reports. She had a list of 20 songs that she lovingly assembled on display. According to the international media reports, the tape features an eclectic mix of songs from the Pet Shop Boys, Bob Marley, Shaggy and more.

“Music Presented by the Sea & delivered through PLASTIC” for Valentine’s Day - UB40 (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You (1993) or Soul Asylum – Runaway Train (1992) ? Recovered cassette tape story in the world's press today to raise awareness of the plastic pollution issue pic.twitter.com/SQg1jveHQi — Mandy Barker (@plasticpieces) February 14, 2020

Tape wash ashore the mainland

Wendell used to listen to on her walkman while in the Costa Brava and Mallorca back in 1993. But surprisingly, in 2017 her tape made it back to the mainland washing ashore in Fuerteventura before being recovered by UK photographic artist Mandy Barker.

Barker was surprised to find that the tape still worked and decided to include the discovery alongside the tracklist in her touring installation, 'Sea of Artefacts'.

Wedell reportedly said that when she was sifting through the playlist it seemed very familiar to her. When she took a picture of it and compared it with the original CD from 1993, she found the exact same tracklist starting with track three, as per reports.

Stella Wedell said that she remembered not liking the first two songs on the CD as they were too old. Wedell would not have included it when she recorded the mixtape aged 12. The photographer, Mandy who uses her work to raise awareness about plastic pollution was as surprised as Stella.

The photographer said that it was an astounding chance for Stella to walk into her exhibition and recognise her tape. Mandy further said that she was shocked to find it and when she read her email she could not believe it either.

