'Festive': Woman Threatens Divorce As Husband Covers Kitchen In Christmas Wrapping Paper

Rest of the World News

A woman threatened divorce as her husband covered the kitchen in Christmas wrapping paper. Nichola Mullen-King took to Facebook and shared pictures of the prank

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

After her husband covered every single bit of the kitchen with Christmas wrapping paper, the wife threatened to file for a divorce. The bizarre incident was shared by Nichola Mullen-King on Facebook and has been doing rounds on social media since it went live on December 2.

Nichola came home to find the walls, stove, even the fruit in the bowl wrapped in festive wrapping paper and was furious with her husband. In her post, Nichola wrote that she would be filing the divorce within 2 hours as he had covered everything "including the fruit, eggs, utensils and chopping board" with Christmas paper. He even plugged the air freshener inside, she exclaimed.

Here, take a look:

Netizen's reactions

Such holiday pranks have been seen before when people wrap someone's car or desk or the entire room in Christmas wrapping paper. It is quite difficult to undertake the task and quite bizarre a prank. More than 34K people have liked the post, 56K have commented and 50K have shared it as of Friday.

A user commented: "You have far too much time on your hands!".

Likewise, another said: "Wow, the most pointless thing I've seen all day".

A third added: "Could of at least wrapped the extractor fan. So lazy".

A fourth wrote: "This is how I going to deal with my kitchen bathroom if it not kept cleaned". 

Published:
